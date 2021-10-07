CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

People are Debating Whether This Man’s ‘Hack’ is Mean or Just Plain Clever

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne homeowner has caused a stir online with the way he deters folks from walking on his lawn. The man says he frequently has strangers use his yard as a short-cut instead of walking on the sidewalk. So, he came up with a way to keep them off the grass by soaking trespassers with a sprinkler. But, his idea has people divided with some calling him a mean old man while others claim it’s clever and say folks shouldn’t be walking through his yard in the first place.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook has secret ‘Other’ folder full of messages that nobody reads

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...
INTERNET
wfxb.com

There’s a Site That Will Help You Generate the Perfect Halloween Costume

Google wants to help you find the perfect Halloween costume this year! The company has a tool called the “Costume Wizard.” It debuted in 2019, but not a lot of people have heard of it. It’s got four different options that let you dial in the type of costume you want to wear. First, you choose your desired “Spookiness Level” on a scale from zero to 100. Then you choose between “classic” or “modern” costumes. There’s also button that lets you base everything on the top-trending costumes in your area, or the entire U.S. At the bottom, there’s another scale from zero to 100 that lets you choose your desired “Uniqueness.” If you mess with the settings, you’ll get all kinds of ideas.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#This Man
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
wfxb.com

Woman Comes Home to Find Entire House Covered in Hamster Propaganda

A stubborn little girl is using signs to casually let her mother know how badly she wants a pet hamster. The mom left to run errands and when she returned 2 hours later her entire house was covered in hamster propaganda. We’re talking pictures, flyers, post it notes and more. All of it hamsters. They were on the walls, the stairs, in the fridge, the microwave, and on the ceiling. Some were even hidden around the house.
ANIMALS
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Execs ‘Shocked’ by Zuckerberg Plan to Artificially Boost Flattering News Stories, Says Report

If you’ve spotted a bunch of stories on your Facebook newsfeed that make Mark Zuckerberg look like one of the coolest guys on Earth, a report from The New York Times might help explain why. The newspaper reports it has obtained details of the social network’s new plan to fix its image problem, and it’s said to include the artificial boosting of pro-Facebook stories on the newsfeeds of its billions of users. The NYT’s sources said the plan—known internally as “Project Amplify”—was personally signed off on by Zuckerberg, and even involved pushing pro-Facebook news items written by Facebook staff. According to the Times, some executives were “shocked” by the proposal when it was put forward in January. Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne denied to the Times that its approach has shifted, saying: “People deserve to know the steps we’re taking to address the different issues facing our company—and we’re going to share those steps widely.”
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
storyblend.com

Let's End The Debate: After A Catastrophic Chili's Experience, A Customer Decides 'Never Again,' But Would It Be Worth Just One More Time?

"I went to Chili's a few years ago with my mom and made the horrible decision to get a side of chili lime rice. I ate maybe three bites because it didn’t taste good. Those three bites didn’t seem to get along well with my body AT ALL. Unfortunately, Chili’s was the first stop before hitting the store to do our weekly grocery shopping. At the store, I had to make a run for the bathroom twice. After we finally checked out, my mom made a suggestion that maybe I should make another stop there before we drove home, since it would take at least 20 minutes. I declined even though my stomach was turning, thinking I could make it home (and would rather use that toilet than a public one). BIG MISTAKE.
FOOD & DRINKS
wfxb.com

Dog Has Most Dramatic Reaction to Small Cut on Paw

Here’s a dog with a very lively personality. Jaqweenie was having a normal day at the park when suddenly…he wasn’t. His owner noticed him cowering in the corner with what looked like a hurt paw. So after rushing him to the vet, getting him all checked out, and paying $150, they found out his injury was a cut on his foot so small it didn’t even bleed. But Jaqweenie’s dramatics continued. So they wrapped up his foot and carried him home where he got a lot of love and belly rubs.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy