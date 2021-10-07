People are Debating Whether This Man’s ‘Hack’ is Mean or Just Plain Clever
One homeowner has caused a stir online with the way he deters folks from walking on his lawn. The man says he frequently has strangers use his yard as a short-cut instead of walking on the sidewalk. So, he came up with a way to keep them off the grass by soaking trespassers with a sprinkler. But, his idea has people divided with some calling him a mean old man while others claim it’s clever and say folks shouldn’t be walking through his yard in the first place.www.wfxb.com
Comments / 0