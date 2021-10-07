Easton running legend Chanelle Price retires from competition

Chanelle Price spent most of her running career winning races — at Easton Area High School, at the University of Tennessee and all around the world.

She did so with a heartwarming smile and grace.

The 31-year-old exited the same way. She announced Wednesday on social media that she’s leaving the sport after nine years as a professional while she’s still on top of her game.

“Chanelle is one of the most highly motivated athletes we have ever coached,” Easton cross country coach Bobbi Jo Powell said. “A true role model for our sport and program. It has been an incredible journey, and we are so proud of everything she has accomplished.”

Price walks away from track & field competition after a tremendous 2021 season in the 800-meter run that included a personal-best time of 1:58.73 in June at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Her stellar career includes state titles while at Easton and her first Olympic Trials as a 17-year-old phenom and the 2007 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year.

Price said in early July that she was 50-50 on retirement, that she and coach Mark Rowland agreed after the Olympic Trials to take time to evaluate her priorities while training and running as a pacer in Europe. She also worked to meet the qualifying standard in the 800 for the 2022 World Track & Field Championships, which are in Eugene, where she lives and trains.

Price said in July that her body felt great, but the physical setbacks left tremendous emotional scars.

“I’m just a bit mentally and emotionally drained from how much it takes to will yourself back,” she said. “It’s something people don’t talk about.

“If I do decide that this is it for me, it would because of that. Physically, I can go until the next Olympic trials. It’s just, ‘Do I have enough mentally?’ "

The Easton native remains the PIAA Class 3A girls record holder in the 800 (2:02.90 in 2008). The three-time state champion in the 3A 800, set a National Federation record in the 2008 state final. The three-time All-American’s best time of 2:01.61 was second all time in the state and nationally.

Price also set state records in the 500, 600, 800, 1,000 and 1,500 meter runs, twice winning PTFCA indoor state titles in the 800 and once in the mile.

She was a nine-time USTFCCCA All-American combined in the distance medley relay and 800 while at Tennessee. She was a two-time NCAA champion in the distance medley relay, a five-time SEC champion and six-time Penn Relays winner. She was the 2011 Southeastern Conference champion in the indoor and outdoor 800, and was the 2012 Capital One Track & Field/Cross Country Academic All-American of the Year.

Price struggled emotionally with injuries and expectations in college and as a professional, including problems with her lung and ankle, mononucleosis and several foot fractures.

She was a Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll member multiple times and earned multiple degrees from Tennessee, including journalism and electronic media.

She was second at the 2013 and 2014 USA Indoor Championships before becoming the first American woman to win 800 gold at the indoor or outdoor world championships in 2014 in Sopot, Poland.

The daughter of Harry and Yolanda Price was inducted in 2014 into the Pennsylvania High School Track & Field Hall of Fame.

Price battled foot injuries in recent years. The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics allowed her to heal and train for one more shot at her lifelong goal.

Price is engaged to Canadian sprinter Akeem Haynes and remains close with her parents, brother and his children.

“She is the true definition of a leader,” Powell added, “who has always given back to our community and youth. To me, that is the definition of a champion. On behalf of our entire team and school, we would like to thank her for everything she has done to inspire others.

“She will always be our champion.”

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

