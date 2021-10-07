Quiet End to the Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. --Skies will start out mostly cloudy this morning. Then skies will become mostly cloudy to partly sunny for the remainder of the afternoon with high temps in the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

The chance for showers and storms will increase Saturday into Sunday as a favorable upper-level pattern for continued lift remains in place and low pressure develops off the coast. A ridge of high pressure will finally become established by Monday, keeping rain chances low for much of next week.

The tropics remain relatively quiet, with just the one disorganized disturbance off the Southeast.

