Rockville Rotary set to present Fall Family Fest

Eva and Mike Alberto enjoy some of the many delicacies that were available at the Food Truck Fest in 2019. Steve Smith / Courant Community

On Oct. 9, the Rotary Club of Rockville will present its second annual Family Fall Fest, at the Ellington Senior Center.

The Family Fall Fest takes place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. and offers “something for everyone” in terms of food, vendors, activities, classic cars, and more.

The first event took place in the fall of 2019, and featured several local vendors and organizations.

Organizers said this year’s event will be slightly pared down, but will still have much to offer. A DJ will provide the musical background as visitors can partake of five local food trucks and approximately 15 local vendors.

Scheduled food truck offerings include sliders, falafels, and ice cream. Other vendors will have handmade jewelry, accessories, gifts, and beauty products.

Many classic cars will be on display, from owners across the state and beyond. There will also be games and activities for kids.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to get a COVID-19 vaccine, presented in conjunction with the North Central District Health Department. Miss Connecticut Sapna Raghavan, of Ellington, will also be in attendance for photo opportunities and to connect with community.

“This really fits in nicely with one of Rotary International’s core causes, which is to fight the spread of disease and provide improved access to healthcare,” said Rotarian Lucy Clark.

The event is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine. Funds raised via sponsors and vendor participation fees will benefit local and international organizations dedicated to improving the lives of those less fortunate.

For more information, visit www.rotaryrockvillect.com .