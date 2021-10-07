CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Accused Timberview High School Shooter Timothy Simpkins Transferred To Tarrant County Jail

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — The teenager in custody, accused of opening fire at Timberview High School in Arlington on October 6 has been moved to another facility.

County records show Timothy George Simpkins has been transferred from the Arlington Jail to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond amount remains the same — at $75,000. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the 18-year-old is the person who opened fire in a classroom on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School, after getting into a fight with another student. Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point, during or after that fight, got a 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ktW1_0cK8q6xz00

The teenager is Simpkins accused of firing that gun and then fleeing the scene. The school was put on lockdown and police searched for Simpkins for hours before he eventually went to a local police station, along with his lawyer, and turned himself in.

Investigators believe the gun used in the crime was the one found about two miles from the school — along a street in Grand Prairie.

The shooting happened at Timberview High which is in Arlington, but is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

After it was determined the shooter was no longer on campus the ‘all clear’ was given at Timberview and students and staff were allowed out of their classrooms and offices to begin a reunification process at an offsite location. Late Wednesday morning dozens of buses could be seen lined up outside the school to transfer the more than 1,800 students.

The shooting sent three people, two students and a teacher, to the hospital. Two of those victims were shot and remain hospitalized. A15-year-old student is in the ICU and 25-year-old teacher Calvin Pettit is in good condition. All of those injured are expected to recover .

Classes were cancelled for Thursday, October 7 at Timberview following the shooting that injured a total of four people.

TxAsphaltGypsy
4d ago

I am by NO MEANS making excuses for the student that did the shooting, but I would like to know the whole story about him being bullied. I'd like to know when and how he reported it to the school authorities, and what, if anything was done. Schools are suppose to protect their students, and provide a safe learning environment. Prior to the shooting, the student was being punched in the head. How was this allowed to happen in the classroom in the first place? Apparently this was not the first time that something like this had happened to this student. I give him an A+ for bringing the bullying front and center on media. now let's put an end to BULLYING!

Lanette Dieter
4d ago

This is a 18 year old young man that should have pressed charges instead of shooting people

mombo
4h ago

there should be No bond..not only did he bring a gun onto federal property he shot four people..how does he get a bond??

