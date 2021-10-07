CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Cornfield Battles the Waves in “Drunk for You” Video

By Mike LeSuer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever watched a romantic comedy, or listened to a pop song, or been alive for over, like, 15 years, you probably know by now that love—or a thing that you call “love” in order to make it seem more important than it probably is—will tend to make you do some pretty dumb things. Even if it isn’t as extreme as straddling your roommate on a minibike on a cross-country voyage to mistakenly return a briefcase you thought this subject of affection left at the airport, it’s easy to feel disconnected from yourself in the aftermath of doing the exact thing you told yourself you wouldn’t for a person who doesn’t seem worth it. “Sometimes desire betrays logic, and you end up at somebody’s door even after you’ve talked yourself out of it, in all of the ways,” as Canadian songwriter Charlotte Cornfield puts it. “And that feeling can be intoxicating. And it can be painful.”

