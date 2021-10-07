CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: 18 Ex-NBA Players Arrested for Alleged Health Care Fraud Scheme

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6v37_0cK8pluc00

More than a dozen former NBA players were charged in New York federal court Monday for a health insurance fraud scheme involving the league's health and welfare benefit plan, according to NBC News' Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst.

According to the grand jury indictment, obtained by NBC News, the defendants engaged in a scheme lasting from at least 2017 up to around '20, which sought to defraud the NBA's benefit plan by submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services that were never actually rendered. Those fraudulent claims totaled about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Terrence Williams, the No. 11 pick in the 2009 draft by the Nets, allegedly orchestrated the scheme, which also reportedly included, Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, Glen Davis, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Jamario Moon and Tony Allen, among others.

Allen's wife, Desiree Allen, is the only woman, and nonplayer, charged in the indictment.

Milt Palacio, a current Trail Blazers assistant coach, was put on administrative leave by the team after being one of the 18 players arrested.

According to NBC News, Williams led the scheme and recruited others to participate by offering them fake invoices to support their false health plan claims.

In the indictment, Williams is accused of receiving kickback payments totaling at least $23,000 in return for providing the false documentation. He also allegedly impersonated an individual who processed plan claims at one point.

"The benefit plans provided by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to our players are critically important to support their health and well-being throughout their playing careers and over the course of their lives which makes these allegations particularly disheartening," the NBA said in a statement. "We will cooperate fully with the U.S. Attorney's Office in this matter.”

Comments / 167

Mac.
5d ago

even if their Agents did them wrong that's not an excuse to steal from the NBA.if they did do this they are wrong and should be punished.

Reply
39
J. M. @KB
5d ago

Minimum rookie pay just under a million a year, with one year experience 1.5 million and goes up from there every year. Just saying

Reply(9)
36
Leth Argic
5d ago

They are mainly black, otherwise it would read, "The players, who are White . . ." Plus, the names are always a giveaway: Tarshquan, Ta'Qeela, Kevinkinte, et al.

Reply(7)
51
Related
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Will Bynum
Person
Jamario Moon
Person
Terrence Williams
Person
Sebastian Telfair
Person
Shannon Brown
Person
Milt Palacio
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittish Williams, Former "Basketball Wives" Star, Arrested On Bank & Wire Fraud Charges: Report

A former reality star is behind bars and facing serious allegations. Brittish Williams appeared but for a brief moment on Basketball Wives L.A. for one season years ago alongside her beau, basketball player Lorenzo Gordon. The pair got engaged but suffered several setbacks over Lorenzo's infidelities, and although they attempted to salvage their romance while on Marriage Boot Camp, they decided to part ways.
NBA
cbs12.com

10th Florida man arrested in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud scheme

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Authorities arrested a tenth man from Florida in connection to a nationwide half-million dollar Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud scheme. On September 6, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Jean Florexil, 21, of Delray Beach, on eight counts of fraud-making a false statement to obtain reemployment assistance, one count of fraud-swindle to obtain property between $20,000 and less than $50,000, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Health Care Fraud#Nbc News#Nets#Trail Blazers
NESN

Five Ex-Celtics Among Former NBA Players Arrested On Fraud Charges

Among the 18 former NBA players arrested Thursday for an alleged health insurance fraud scheme are five players Boston Celtics fans might remember supporting over the years. Federal prosecutors indicted former Celtics Tony Allen, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Milt Palacio, Sebastian Telfair and Terrence Williams, and 13 other ex-NBA players for their alleged roles in an alleged health insurance scheme to defraud the NBA’s benefit plan of nearly $4 million, according to WNBC’s Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, John Chandler and Courtney Copenhagen. They face charges of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud as well as aggravated identity theft.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
lakers365.com

Here Are the Former Lakers and Clippers Charged in the $4 Million NBA Health Insurance Fraud Scheme

Shannon Brown, Glen 'Big Baby' Davis and Darius Miles are among several of the former NBA players indicted in a scheme Thursday to defraud the league out of about $4 million in health insurance money with ties to the Lakers and Clippers. Eighteen former players were charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan, according to an indictment in New York. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.
NBA
KCRG.com

Former NBA players indicted on insurance fraud

Inside UW-Platteville's new engineering building will be one of the Upper Midwest’s largest maker spaces, a place for people who want to become entrepreneurs. Biden talks vaccine mandates during stop in Chicago. Updated: 5 hours ago. President Biden addressed his administration's vaccine mandates Thursday during a stop in Chicago. Iowa...
BASKETBALL
CBS LA

FBI Offers $20K Reward For Couple Who Went On The Run After Being Convicted In COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI announced a $20,000 reward Friday for information leading to the capture of a San Fernando Valley couple who went on the run after being convicted in a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan scheme. (credit: FBI) Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian are both wanted for violating their pretrial release in Los Angeles. The couple had been on pretrial release supervision at their home, but after being convicted in federal court in June, the FBI says they cut their tracking bracelets off and left their Tarzana home. Ayvazyan and Terabelian were among eight people who were convicted in the $18...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

A low-budget fright flick actor whose most lucrative role was defrauding deep-pocket investors admitted Monday he ran a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, 34, appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to a single count of felony securities fraud carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal that dropped other wire fraud and identity theft charges carrying decades more prison time, Horwitz admitted he duped wealthy private investors into giving him more than $650 million. Horwitz sat quietly in the courtroom as a federal prosecutor read through the agreement....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy