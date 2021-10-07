CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Winter is coming: Cold front closes multiple Northern California roadways

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFYzP_0cK8pXVK00
Sierra Nevada Mountains near Round Valley, CA. Photo credit Getty Images

After a dry, hot summer, the seasons are turning in Northern California this week.

The Sierra might even see some snow as frigid temperatures roll in.

Caltrans will be closing several mountain roads preemptively on Thursday to be safe.

Temperatures in the Bay Area could drop by 10 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The drop in temperature combined with a chance of precipitation could lead to "what could be the first snow of the year" for the greater Lake Tahoe area, said Edan Weishahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The Sierra mountain passes south of Highway 50 are most likely to see snow.

"We could see snow at Echo (Summit) Pass and at Donner Pass but, at the moment, we’re not really forecasting much in the way of snow accumulation there," she said. "Primarily, the best bet for several inches (of snow) will be in the higher elevations of the Sierra, above 8,000 feet."

Ultimately wet and hazardous roads are more likely than snow.

“It’s getting to that time of year where people need to check the road and weather conditions before they head to the Sierra for the weekend,” she said.

Caltrans will reevaluate the road situation on Saturday.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCBS News Radio

These parts of Bay Area are at elevated fire risk early next week

Heavy winds and low humidity expected early next week mean part of the Bay Area is at risk for fire weather. The National Weather Service on Friday placed the region under a Fire Weather Watch from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch is just below a Red Flag Warning, but the fire risk is still considered high, and the agency said the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and valleys are at particular risk.
SONOMA, CA
KCBS News Radio

The grass is always greener: Bay Area residents itching to move away

Despite everything the Bay Area has to offer, many are starting to feel as if the bad far outweighs the good of living in the region. Nearly three-quarters of Bay Area residents believe their quality of life has grown worse over the past five years, and more than half said they are considering leaving, according to a recently published poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley, a San Jose-based nonprofit.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonora, CA
KCBS News Radio

4 KNP Complex firefighters hit by falling tree, hospitalized

The KNP Fire Complex may have caused more damage to California's iconic sequoia trees than previously thought. On Wednesday afternoon, four firefighters working on the KNP Complex Fire were hit by a falling tree, the National Parks Service reported. They were quickly transported to nearby hospitals and are receiving medical...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Is Coming#Temperature#Extreme Weather#Sierra#Caltrans
KCBS News Radio

Marin County follows San Francisco's lead, will ease these mask restrictions next week

Marin County is following San Francisco's lead in loosening some of its mask restrictions. The county was one of eight in the Bay Area, as well as the City of Berkeley, that announced on Thursday the criteria to drop its public indoor mask mandate. San Francisco went a step further in announcing "offices, gyms and certain other settings with 100% vaccination" would no longer need to require masks on Oct. 15, and Marin County did the same on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy