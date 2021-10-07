Winter is coming: Cold front closes multiple Northern California roadways

Sierra Nevada Mountains near Round Valley, CA. Photo credit Getty Images

After a dry, hot summer, the seasons are turning in Northern California this week.

The Sierra might even see some snow as frigid temperatures roll in.

Caltrans will be closing several mountain roads preemptively on Thursday to be safe.

Temperatures in the Bay Area could drop by 10 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The drop in temperature combined with a chance of precipitation could lead to "what could be the first snow of the year" for the greater Lake Tahoe area, said Edan Weishahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The Sierra mountain passes south of Highway 50 are most likely to see snow.

"We could see snow at Echo (Summit) Pass and at Donner Pass but, at the moment, we’re not really forecasting much in the way of snow accumulation there," she said. "Primarily, the best bet for several inches (of snow) will be in the higher elevations of the Sierra, above 8,000 feet."

Ultimately wet and hazardous roads are more likely than snow.

“It’s getting to that time of year where people need to check the road and weather conditions before they head to the Sierra for the weekend,” she said.

Caltrans will reevaluate the road situation on Saturday.