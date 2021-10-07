ISU basketball player suspended from team activities following weekend incident, officials confirm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An Indiana State University basketball player is suspended from team activities following a weekend incident, ISU officials confirm.

A probable cause affidavit shows Micah Thomas was taken into police custody on Saturday on charges of strangulation and domestic battery. The affidavit states it stems from an incident at an apartment on N. 3rd Street.

We reached out to Indiana State University Athletics for comment.

ISU Athletics sent us a statement that reads, “We are aware of an incident involving Micah Thomas over this past weekend. He has been suspended indefinitely from all Indiana State men’s basketball team activities pending further investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

