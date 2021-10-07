Precautionary boil water notice goes in effect Thursday afternoon in Town of Baldwin

Water

BALDWIN, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice will take effect Thursday afternoon in the Town of Baldwin.

Baldwin residents will be without water starting at 2 p.m. for about an hour.

As a precaution, officials advise that water used for drinking or cooking to be boiled.

A rolling boil for minute should be sufficient, authorities said, or a a bottle of water can be used as an alternative.

The boil notice will stay in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms that the water is safe to drink.

That typically takes about three to four business days.

The notice is because of upgrades and replacements being done to water lines.

Residents who may have any questions are asked to call Town Hall at 266-5030.

