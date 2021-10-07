It's Not Too Early to Rank Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe Shows, Right?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This portion may contain spoilers for Marvel's What If..?. Read at your own risk!. The multiverse is in trouble as Ultron with all the six Infinity Stones that after dissipating all life on Earth, he started to lay waste to other planets and galaxies. All these are for his sole purpose: to bring peace. While it makes sense how killing everyone could result in it but who would be there in the end to enjoy it, right? Good thing Uatu found the last hope of the universe, who is this hero in What If..? Episode 8?

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO