TV Series

It's Not Too Early to Rank Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe Shows, Right?

By Brady Langmann
Esquire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be hard to remember a time as strange and distant as January 2021, but give it a try, please. For us. Disney+ was about to debut its latest, greatest initiative—making TV with the Marvel logo slapped on it that's just as important as the movies. The first show? WandaVision. The curtains opened on Wanda and Vision, dapper in 1950s-sitcom chic, laugh track and all. And damnit, we were hooked like it was 2012's The Avengers team-up all over again.

themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Suing to Take Full Rights to All Marvel Characters

As we all know, the Walt Disney Company has broken movie industry records with its Marvel Cinematic Universe character films and now it seems the company wants to make sure to maintain this momentum by suing to take full ownership of all Marvel characters. In its attempts to fully control...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Who is the Last Hope of the Universe in Marvel's What If..? Episode 8

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This portion may contain spoilers for Marvel's What If..?. Read at your own risk!. The multiverse is in trouble as Ultron with all the six Infinity Stones that after dissipating all life on Earth, he started to lay waste to other planets and galaxies. All these are for his sole purpose: to bring peace. While it makes sense how killing everyone could result in it but who would be there in the end to enjoy it, right? Good thing Uatu found the last hope of the universe, who is this hero in What If..? Episode 8?
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Which Marvel Cinematic Universe Character Should Anya Taylor-Joy Portray?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts a wide array of actors from all genres and backgrounds. With so many new movies planned to debut in the next three years, let’s look at what hero Anya Taylor-Joy could become if Marvel cast her for a future project. Anya Taylor-Joy is one of...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star to Narrate New Disney Firework Show

Disney Enchantment is the new firework show that will officially debut tomorrow, on October 1! And now, we know a new narrator will grace Guests each night. Yesterday evening, Guests had to say goodbye to Happily Ever After, Magic Kingdom’s nighttime show that created magic for Guests each night since 2017. The show remained closed for a while due to the pandemic, which is what made saying goodbye even more difficult for many as its time was cut short.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Finale Promo Shows Party Thor's Return

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Party Thor surely is one of the liveliest characters that the alternate universes introduced through Marvel’s What If..? and Episode 7 is definitely not the last of his appearances as he will return for the finale as shown in the promo of the last episode of the canon show titled “What If.. The Watcher Broke His Oath?”
TV SERIES
Collider

Every Episode of 'Marvel's What If...?' Ranked from Worst to Best

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Marvel's What If...?, "What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath?"]. For the last nine weeks, we've been treated to the sort of unique narrative experiment you don't often get from a massive film and TV franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode of Marvel's What If...?, created for television by A.C. Bradley, explored an alternate reality featuring the beloved characters facing new battles and new possibilities. Most of the stories veered towards darker endings, making this not a kid-friendly animated series, but there was some fascinating storytelling that came out of it.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Writer Says Early Drafts Were Too Crazy For Marvel

In its broadest strokes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows a template we’ve seen many times before from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A reluctant hero with some serious daddy issues has turned his back on the destiny chosen for him, but when the third act arrives he learns that he must embrace who he was born to be in order to save the world.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Praises Disney Following Black Widow Lawsuit

Marvel‘s President Kevin Feige is praising his parent company Disney after the House of Mouse made an amicable settlement with Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson following her lawsuit, EpicStream reports. The settlement came last week with a guarantee of a $40 million paycheck and left open the opportunity to renew...
BUSINESS
GeekTyrant

Marvel Developing a WANDAVISION Spinoff Series for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha for Disney+

Marvel Studios is developing a WandaVision spinoff series for Disney+ that will center on the villainous witch Agatha Harkness, and Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is developing the series as writer and executive producer. The show is described as a dark comedy, but there are no details on what the plot will entail. We also don’t know if it will be set before or after the events of WandaVision.
TV SERIES
/Film

Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Probably Won't Remix Any Disney+ TV Shows

The premise of Marvel's "What If...?" animated series finds a cosmic being known as The Watcher observing alternate universe stories inspired by the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the MCU has been expanding with a whole new roster of TV shows that have been debuting exclusively on Disney+. "WandaVision," "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," and "Loki," have expanded the MCU in surprising ways. In fact, "Loki" basically paved the way for "What If...?" to be part of the rest of the MCU, albeit in animated form. But it sounds unlikely that we'll see the second season of "What If...?" playing with the stories in Marvel's Disney+ shows.
TV SERIES

