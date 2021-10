Hollywood is gradually starting to churn out more productions that showcase Black talent in fresh and compelling ways. In the past few years, we’ve seen more African American representation in the superhero and horror genres, along with others. At present, Netflix is set to deliver The Harder They Fall, a western featuring a predominantly Black cast. The movie, featuring massive names like Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors, looks as though it could be a strong addition to the genre. Now, its director is opening up about why he was keen on making a Black western.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO