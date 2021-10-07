Robot response team

Before we get to that, however, I did have the opportunity to sit down with an interesting robotics company that had a unique pandemic experience. It’s fair to say the world was a different place when Diligent Robotics announced its Series A. March 2020 wasn’t all that long ago, of course, but the worlds of healthcare and hospitals have seen tremendous strain amid a pandemic whose scope and length few could have predicted. Demand for the company’s nurse assisting robot Moxi has spiked as hospital staffs have grown increasingly overworked and understaffed, accelerating trends that existed prior to COVID-19.