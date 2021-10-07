CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B. Simone Responds To Criticism Over $10 Charge For ‘Close Friends Show’ On Instagram

By Tanay Hudson
 5 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Instead of using OnlyFans, B. Simone took her hustle to Instagram. On Oct. 6, the Wild N’ Out star said she was charging her followers $10 for access to her Close Friends posts on her Instagram story.

“VIP ONLY. If you aren’t on my close friends you are truly missing out!” she said in an IG video . “I’m heading to Mexico in two days you don’t wanna miss this! All my vacation footage be on my close friends. LINK IN BIO! You will be added within 48 hours. Good luck.”

The Close Friends feature is used when a person only wants specific people to see their post instead of all of their followers. Using it for what B. Simone calls “The Close Friends Show” wasn’t received well by her followers.

“It’s sad to be this NOSEY,” someone said. “I would never pay to view someone’s Ig story. I don’t care about watching the people I know, so definitely not a stranger/celebrity.”

Many other people said that someone will surely record the content and it would be shared on social media, making the $10 charge pointless.

’ll Wait For Someone To Screen Record & Post It To Blogs If It’s Anything Good,” someone else commented.

Another person criticized her for charging followers for access to something that is usually free in such economically turbulent times.

“Girl please we in a pandemic and losing jobs and y’all wanna sustain a status by trying to dig in our pockets how bout we start charging y’all IG celebs to even want to be a follower of urs stop begging us and get a gig this ain’t it sis move around.”

B. Simone responded to her naysayers in the comments of a repost on The Neighborhood Talk’ s Instagram.

“It’s 1.40$ a day relax,” she wrote. “And 3000 plus people (and counting) seem to want this content ! If you don’t want to be on my close friends them I’m not talking to you [shrug emoji] see you 3k people in Mexico.”

Having 3,000 followers in her Close Friends would rake in $30,000.

Despite the backlash, B. Simone still went forward with her $10 charge and surprisingly, many of her fans have signed up. She uploaded a video of her scrolling through what looks like an endless list of followers requesting access.

“I support my girl!” one follower said under B. Simone’s post. “So I did it. Looking forward to seeing the content. $10 is nothing to support someone you’re truly a fan of. It’s just my opinion.”

“Why people be mad at somebody else’s hustle? She’s not my cup of tea but if she has an audience of folks that will pay then more power to her!”

If you did want to sign up for the “Close Friends Show” you missed your chance. She announced in her Instagram bio that enrollment is now closed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Billionaire B 💰 (@thebsimone)

#Paras Griffin Getty#Onlyfans#Instagram#The Wild N Out#Close Friends#Vip#Ig#Nosey#The Neighborhood Talk S
