NJ man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's 3 dogs, ferret

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNzqA_0cK8ogFW00
Matthew Saninovich, charged with killing four pets in New Jersey. Photo credit Putnam County SPCA

LAKE PEEKSKILL, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A New Jersey man was charged Wednesday with murdering his ex-girlfriend's three dogs and her ferret during the course of their relationship.

Matthew Savinovich, 27, of Norwood, was charged with four counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and four counts of felony criminal mischief after allegedly killing the animals in Lake Peekskill, New York.

According to the Putnam County SPCA, Savinovich is accused of killing his girlfriend’s three Chihuahuas and one ferret when they were in a relationship between December 2019 and November 2020.

After a lengthy investigation, Savinovich surrendered to officers early Wednesday and was arraigned sometime in the afternoon.

He was remanded to Putnam County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

According to prosecutors, Savinovich has a lengthy criminal record. He was most recently arrested in August for allegedly assaulting a Fair Lawn liquor store manager who claimed to catch him shoplifting.

It appeared he did not appear in court to face charges stemming from that incident, as he was also charged with bail jumping on Wednesday.

SPCA Chief Ken Ross thanked multiple law enforcement officials for their work in the lengthy investigation into Savinovich’s alleged crimes.

“The cooperation and help we received from all these agencies was an invaluable resource,” he said in a statement. “Studies have shown that those who commit animal cruelty eventually commit crimes against humans.”

