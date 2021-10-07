CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Time Has Come for Action”: Is the Pandemic-Fueled Facebook Reckoning Finally Here?

By Nick Bilton
Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Another day, another Facebook scandal. They’ve been happening each year since the site was founded, back in 2004, when a young, arrogant Mark Zuckerberg called early users “dumb fucks” for succumbing to his invention. Over the last decade, the scandals have grown with the company: in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and every year thereafter. As someone who has covered this company almost as long as it’s been alive, I have always felt like the scandals were real, but the repercussions were theater. Think about the sheer scope and impact of the 2018 Cambridge Analytica madness—yet the punishment was a fine by the FTC, for a measly $5 billion. A year later, the company was being investigated again.

www.vanityfair.com

The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
INTERNET
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Execs ‘Shocked’ by Zuckerberg Plan to Artificially Boost Flattering News Stories, Says Report

If you’ve spotted a bunch of stories on your Facebook newsfeed that make Mark Zuckerberg look like one of the coolest guys on Earth, a report from The New York Times might help explain why. The newspaper reports it has obtained details of the social network’s new plan to fix its image problem, and it’s said to include the artificial boosting of pro-Facebook stories on the newsfeeds of its billions of users. The NYT’s sources said the plan—known internally as “Project Amplify”—was personally signed off on by Zuckerberg, and even involved pushing pro-Facebook news items written by Facebook staff. According to the Times, some executives were “shocked” by the proposal when it was put forward in January. Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne denied to the Times that its approach has shifted, saying: “People deserve to know the steps we’re taking to address the different issues facing our company—and we’re going to share those steps widely.”
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Congress#The Wall Street Journal#Senate Commerce
Business Insider

Facebook harms children and views them as meal ticket; Congress may finally take action

Whistleblower Frances Haugen testified to Congress that Facebook knew its products harm children. After the testimony calls for regulating the company are receiving bipartisan support. Tech Critic Noam Cohen writes that the hearings might finally force Washington to regulate Facebook. By Facebook's own count, its executives have testified before Congress...
CONGRESS & COURTS
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
The Guardian

The latest revelations mark the beginning of the end for the House of Zuckerberg

A whistleblower standing before Congress. A global scandal involving Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg missing in action and a series of lesser executives spinning wildly on US television networks. So far, so 2018. Because last week, we had 2018: the remake. A week that started for Facebook with a six-hour global outage and ended with one of its most trenchant critics, the American-Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, being awarded a Nobel prize. And in the middle of it, a whistleblower captured the attention of America.
U.S. POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

Here are 5 major allegations whistle-blower Frances Haugen has leveled against Facebook

The whistle-blower whose revelations about Facebook have set off shock waves from Silicon Valley to Washington stepped into the spotlight this weekend. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, revealed her identity Sunday on “60 Minutes” as the person who leaked tens of thousands of internal research documents to lawmakers, regulators and the media. She said they showed the social media giant was concealing information about its risks to users, and about its progress in combating hate and misinformation.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook finally explains what the ‘metaverse’ is – and says it’s coming in the next 10 years

Facebook says that a “fully realised” metaverse will come in the next 10 to 15 years and is investing $50 million in a global research program to develop it “responsibly”.In a blog post written by Facebook’s VP of Reality Labs Andrew Bozworth, and its VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, the pair also finally defined its vision of the metaverse: a virtual space where people can “hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more.”Facebook claims that does not necessitate being online more but being online in a “more meaningful” way. It goes on to say that...
INTERNET
Vice

Facebook Knew It Was Fueling QAnon

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Facebook knew its recommendation algorithm was a problem, so it set up a study to test out...
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Why Facebook May Be the True “Bad Art Friend”

To delve into this week’s viral piece of long form, Robert Kolker’s New York Times Magazine feature “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” beyond the broad strokes—the woman who donated a kidney, the acquaintance who wrote a short story about the act, and the complicated legal battle that ensued—may deny readers the opportunity to use it as a mirror to examine their own sense of morality. But in a single day, it became omnipresent enough as a cautionary tale, fodder for jokes, and a procrastination tool; anyone who has made it this far has probably already come up with a schema for understanding its very real characters and their somewhat baffling motivations.
INTERNET
Esquire

The Facebook Whistleblower Hearing May Be the Start of a Bipartisan Reckoning on Monopoly Power

Frances Haugen, the first-class, gold-standard whistleblower who holds the keys to the kingdom at Facebook, and who has proved to be more than willing to share them, met the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, and damned if it didn’t seem like an actual Senate committee hearing. Personally, I was afraid of another legislative volleyball match in which the Democrats inveighed about Russian misinformation and Republicans howled about "cancel culture," and nothing remotely resembling consensus was produced. Instead, we had general agreement that the House of Zuck had been up to no good, that Haugen was to be applauded for her courage, and that some kind of legislative solution was needed to curb the power she had gone to such pains to describe. It was almost close to something resembling a simulacrum of something almost…normal.
CONGRESS & COURTS

