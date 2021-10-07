“The Time Has Come for Action”: Is the Pandemic-Fueled Facebook Reckoning Finally Here?
Another day, another Facebook scandal. They’ve been happening each year since the site was founded, back in 2004, when a young, arrogant Mark Zuckerberg called early users “dumb fucks” for succumbing to his invention. Over the last decade, the scandals have grown with the company: in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and every year thereafter. As someone who has covered this company almost as long as it’s been alive, I have always felt like the scandals were real, but the repercussions were theater. Think about the sheer scope and impact of the 2018 Cambridge Analytica madness—yet the punishment was a fine by the FTC, for a measly $5 billion. A year later, the company was being investigated again.www.vanityfair.com
Comments / 0