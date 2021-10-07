CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Tech giants’ slowing progress on hate speech removals underscores need for law, says EC

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth evaluation report of the EU’s Code of Conduct on removing illegal hate speech found what the bloc’s executive calls a “mixed picture”, with platforms reviewing 81% of the notifications within 24 hours and removing an average of 62.5% of flagged content. These results are lower than the average...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
ithinkdiff.com

EU’s regulatory laws to curb power of Apple, Google and other tech giants face delay

Since 2020, the European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager has been working to regulate the growing power of tech giants: Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. The EU Commission proposed the ‘Digital Markets Act’ and ‘Digital Services Act’ to contain the influence of tech giants on the market and encourage a competitive economy.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters. Don't even think about it. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again.“It was written in the stars from the start,” sighed Professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University. "There...
EUROPE
The Independent

Lord Frost risks inflaming tensions as he calls on EU to revise Brexit agreement

The UK government is on course for a diplomatic collision with Brussels as Brexit minister Lord Frost warned it would be a “historic misjudgement” for the bloc not to rewrite key parts of the agreement.Accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” to Britain, Lord Frost demanded leaders effectively tear up the Northern Ireland protocol he negotiated alongside Boris Johnson just two years ago and replace it with a new treaty.Delivering a speech in Lisbon, he risked inflaming tensions, claiming the bloc was attempting to “encourage UK political forces to reverse the referendum result or least keep us closely aligned with...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.The EU's executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. Johannes Hahn the commissioner in charge of budget and administration, said “this marks the largest green bond order book ever...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Reynders
The Independent

4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers and Warsaw authorities say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.Warsaw Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use...
PROTESTS
Apple Insider

Big Tech law proposals slowed in Europe by parliamentary squabbles

Attempts by the European Union to curtail the activities of Big Tech companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook are progressing at a slow pace, with lawmaker infighting potentially weakening and delaying proposals. The European Commission introduced two pieces of legislation in December 2020, taking aim at Apple and other Big...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Ex-minister predicts ‘huge battleground’ over UK’s plan to set internet content rules

In an interview with TechCrunch, Ed Vaizey — a former Conservative Party MP, now Lord Vaizey of Didcot, who was head of the culture, comms and creative industries department, as it was then, between 2010 and 2016 — predicted a huge tug-of-war to influence the scope of the Online Safety Bill, warning that parliamentarians everywhere will try to hang their own “hobby horse” on it.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Tech#European Union#Giants#Ec#Eu#Commission#Twitter#Google Snapchat#Tiktok#Linkedin#Dsa
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

Poles gathered in cities across the country Sunday to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.Donald Tusk the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said. TVN24, an all-news broadcaster, broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw Krakow Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags....
PROTESTS
techxplore.com

EU says Facebook, YouTube remove less hate speech

The EU said Thursday that Facebook and YouTube took down less of the hate speech reported to them in 2021 than 2020 as pressure mounts to impose tighter regulation on social media platforms. The EU's annual review of social media platforms that have signed up to its voluntary hate speech...
WORLD
101 WIXX

EU lawmaker says U.S. tech giants should be regulated where they are based

STRASBOURG (Reuters) – U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon should be regulated by the EU country where they are based under proposed EU rules, a top lawmaker said on Tuesday, knocking back efforts by some countries to broaden the planned act’s scope. The country of origin...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

U.K. Broadcasters Must ‘Slow the Revolving Door’ and Retain and Progress Diverse Talent, Says Media Regulator

There is a “woeful” lack of diversity within senior positions and key decision makers, a five-year study commissioned by U.K. media regulator Ofcom has found. According to the body’s “Five-Year Review: Diversity and Equal Opportunities in U.K. Broadcasting” study, published on Wednesday, if the broadcasting industry continues on the same path, the proportion of TV employees who are disabled will fall over the next five years, as will female radio employees. “Broadcasters appear to have focused on entry-level recruitment at the expense of retaining diverse staff and enabling them to progress,” the study notes. In the aftermath of the pandemic, more women...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Facebook exec says algorithms protect users from ‘more hate speech’

Facebook’s controversial algorithms protect its users from being exposed to extreme content, hate speech and misinformation, the beleaguered company’s vice president for policy and global affairs claimed in interviews on Sunday. Nick Clegg defended Facebook against allegations from whistleblower Frances Haugen that its algorithms push clickbait and extreme content —...
INTERNET
The Guardian

The latest revelations mark the beginning of the end for the House of Zuckerberg

A whistleblower standing before Congress. A global scandal involving Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg missing in action and a series of lesser executives spinning wildly on US television networks. So far, so 2018. Because last week, we had 2018: the remake. A week that started for Facebook with a six-hour global outage and ended with one of its most trenchant critics, the American-Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, being awarded a Nobel prize. And in the middle of it, a whistleblower captured the attention of America.
U.S. POLITICS
actionforex.com

Facebook Drops 4% On Outage, Hate Speech Issues

Facebook’s (#FB) share price dived over 4% lower yesterday as its services including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus experienced an outage, with the downtime being reported as over six hours causing considerable turmoil for its users. According to Facebook the outage was caused by a configuration issue and the company believes that no user data were affected by it. It should be noted that the social media company faces renewed issues about hateful content after a whistleblower revealed that Facebook did not deal with such content in an adequate manner. Yet the company stated that “to suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true”. We would like to see how the situation plays out for Facebook, yet we note that other mega-cap tech shares like Apple (#AAPL), Amazon (#AMZN), and Alphabet (#GOOG) seem to be on the retreat, practically dragging Nasdaq lower as well.
INTERNET
CBS News

Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation

Her name is Frances Haugen. That is a fact that Facebook has been anxious to know since last month when an anonymous former employee filed complaints with federal law enforcement. The complaints say Facebook's own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest—but the company hides what it knows. One complaint alleges that Facebook's Instagram harms teenage girls. What makes Haugen's complaints unprecedented is the trove of private Facebook research she took when she quit in May. The documents appeared first, last month, in the Wall Street Journal. But tonight, Frances Haugen is revealing her identity to explain why she became the Facebook whistleblower.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy