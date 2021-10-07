CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football at No. 16 Kentucky

By Glen West
LSU needs a win to start salvaging its 2021 season that's off to another rocky start. While on the field has sometimes looked like a mess, the mood in the locker room hasn't changed for this group as players are still very much bought in to rectifying this season, starting with a road matchup in Lexington this weekend.

Kentucky is a team that will try and run the ball and make sure the game clock is on its side, a conservative offensive approach that has worked and help lead them to a 5-0 record. A part of that also is that the defense has in large part held up in the process, including completely shutting down Florida's offense last week.

This is a Wildcats offense that can be vulnerable if LSU can shut down running back Chris Rodriguez, who currently leads the conference in rushing. The Tigers have done a much better job since the UCLA game of shutting down the run, most recently against Tank Bigsby and Auburn a week ago.

The real challenge will be on this offense, which is facing plenty of questions about its tempo heading into the matchup. It's surely one of the biggest areas LSU has addressed in practice and should likely look more like what was seen against Central Michigan and Mississippi State. Coach Ed Orgeron said a commitment to the run would also help the offense start to become more than one dimensional.

"We need to be more committed to the run, we're doing some different things this week hopefully that can help us," Orgeron said. "It's a combination of commitment to the run, the style of run we're doing and I think that has more to do with it than anything."

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

You can stream the LSU Tigers at No. 16 Kentucky game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +3.5

Money Line LSU, +140

LSUCountry

LSU Gameday Preview: Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of Contest With No. 16 Kentucky

LSU enters this matchup with Kentucky in desperate need of a win in order to change course on a season that's in danger of spinning out of control. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 24-19 setback to Auburn, the first loss of SEC play where not much went right after the second quarter. A win over a top 25 program like Kentucky has been this season would be a huge momentum boost for the purple and gold.
LSUCountry

Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry Just Two Pieces of Potentially Explosive LSU Baseball Offense

As LSU begins fall ball for the 2021 baseball season, the Tigers have a chance to be a special hitting team. The names alone will make opposing SEC pitching staffs shudder. Dylan Crews, Tre Morgan, Cade Doughty, Gavin Dugas and Jacob Berry will make for one of the most dominant cores in college baseball but it's how the Tigers fill out the rest of the lineup that will ultimately dictate the success of this group. The core four from last season were usually enough to keep LSU in most games, coming off seasons where they combined for 205 of the teams 384 total RBI and 56 of the 93 total home runs.
LSUCountry

What LSU Basketball is Getting in 2022 Forward Julian Phillips

For the fifth straight recruiting season, LSU coach Will Wade was able to swing big and land a big punch by bringing forward Julian Phillips aboard to the LSU program. The Branson, Missouri native is one of the truly special high school talents in the country possessing a great combination of size, athleticism and skill to make him an immediate impact player for the Tigers next season. A long 6-foot-8 forward, Phillips is more of your modern traditional forward who can actually bring the ball up a little bit and be a playmaker as well.
LSUCountry

Tiger Predictions: LSU Rebounds With Bounce Back Win at No. 16 Kentucky

At this stage in the 2021 season for LSU, there's not much that can be said or written that gives much confidence that this weekend's outcome will result in a win. The Tigers have reached a low point and the only way to dig themeselves out is by showing improvement on the field. There's reason for optimism this week as one of the main issues that LSU faced against Auburn is very correctable and should lead to more offensive rhythm.
LSUCountry

Edge Rusher Ali Gaye Seeing the Progression on LSU's Defense

From week one to week five, this LSU defense looks like a different group. Looking back to that UCLA opener, there were many concerning issues to take note of. The defensive line was getting pushed out of its gaps, there were coverage busts on those intermediate crossing routes, tackling issues and a hint of confusion. But over the course of the last month this defense, spearheaded by defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has made marked improvement in all of these areas.
LSUCountry

Ed Orgeron Believes LSU Can "Flip the Script" on 2021 Season

Ed Orgeron and this 2021 LSU team can hear the noise. There's been plenty of it since the Tigers dropped their SEC home opener to Auburn. One of Orgeron's many sayings throughout his tenure as the purple and gold's coach is to block it all out. While there's truth in that the fact of the matter is this team can say whatever it wants. But until there are visible changes on the field, words are meaningless.
LSUCountry

What LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Thinks of Matchup With No. 16 Kentucky

LSU enters this weekend's road contest with Kentucky as underdogs. And it's not for basketball. The Wildcats welcome the Tigers sporting a 5-0 record, possess a few of the more dynamic weapons in the SEC on offense and a defense that's top 30 against the run and the pass this season. It'll be a challenge for Ed Orgeron and company coming off a disappointing home SEC opening loss to an Auburn team they led by two scores heading into the fourth quarter.
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

