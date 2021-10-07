Is a Hospital to Blame if a Patient Dies During a Ransomware Attack?

A few months ago, a colleague told me that she’d given birth to her first child at a hospital in the midst of a ransomware attack. This is the kind of thing that happens when you work on cybersecurity, people confide in you about their terrible passwords, or how much they hate two-factor authentication, or that time they went into labor in a hospital with no working computers. I said something along the lines of “I’m so sorry, that must have been so hard,” and she said, “Oh, it was fine, people just kept coming into the room and asking me whether anyone had already examined me.” It didn’t bother her, she said—she just felt sorry for all the people working at the hospital who were trying to do their jobs without any idea what was going on with all their patients.