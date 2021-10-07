CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Had to Talk Down Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Over Anxiety Ruining Takes

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago

The Oscar-nominated actor told Howard Stern he was dropping lines when the Marvel production began because he felt so overwhelmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngews_0cK8oB5700
From left: Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019). Courtesy Everett Collection
Jake Gyllenhaal was initially super rattled by playing Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Oscar-nominated actor told Howard Stern this week that he felt so overwhelmed on the first day of the Marvel production, he was dropping lines — a rarity for the stage and screen veteran.

“It’s hard, man,” Gyllenhaal told Stern. “That acting is hard. All of it. That world is enormous. And I joined that world way into that run; a train that was already moving. Normally, I come in way early on, and I get to figure it out.”

Calling the 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe installment “a whole different craft,” Gyllenhaal said the production would “move with ideas,” meaning if someone thought of something better than the scripted scene, it would be tried.

“If someone has a good idea, they will shift an entire day around that idea. For me, I loved it,” said the actor whose latest project, The Guilty, just dropped on Netflix.

Gyllenhaal admitted that his nerves got the better of him on the first day of shooting Far From Home, which shocked a lot of people on set, including himself.

“I was freaking out,” he said. “It was a scene with [Samuel L.] Jackson, Tom … there were a number of actors in that scene. And I remember not being able to remember my lines. I was the wooden board. And they were like, ‘Whoa.’ And I went up to Tom Holland and was like, ‘Dude, help me out.’ He’s like, ‘It’s all good, man. Just relax.’ It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did. I just put a lot of pressure on [myself] because I love that world.”

Although he did not say who exactly he spoke with, it appears likely Gyllenhaal told Far From Home director Jon Watts his acting yips would pass, saying, “I had to walk up and be like, ‘Look man, I just came off Broadway doing a one-man show for an hour and a half onstage, so I got this. Please, believe me.'”

ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

