Hopkins County, TX

Tira News for 10/7 by Jan Vaughn

 5 days ago
Carol Robinson passed away and a graveside service was held at the Tira Cemetery on Monday, October 4th at the Tira Cemetery. Carol was the wife of Allen Robinson. Please remember the family in prayer. Billy George Taylor, son of the late Omer and Gertrude Taylor of Tira, passed away...

Barbara Bush Spooktacular 5k 2021

The Barbara Bush Spooktacular 5k yesterday was a frightfully good time! Kids had a blast with hair-raising lawn games and yummy concessions. Special thanks to the PTO for all they do. TOP 10 MENS results are as follows: (Name/ city/ time) 1- Bradley Nordin (Miller Grove)- 17:15:45. 2- David Reynolds...
How to purchase the best hay by Mario Villarino

According to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension forage specialist Vanessa Corriher, one of the first considerations when purchasing hay is that it should be based on individual animal requirements. For optimal production, forage quality should be matched as closely as possible to the nutritional needs of the animal. Low quality forage can result in reduced animal performance and increased supplemental feeding costs. Whereas hay of sufficient quality, little or no supplementation will be necessary to meet the animals' nutritional needs.
4H taking food donations all October by Johanna Hicks

4-H members all across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week, and our Hopkins County 4-H members are no exception! County Judge Robert Newsom recognized the Hopkins County 4-H program by reading the proclamation during Commissioners' Court and we are ready to kick things off! The first event will be the 4-H Project Show, where 4-H members can enter Art, Baked Goods, Crafts, Clothing, Decorated Clothing/Accessories, Food Preservation, General Sewing, Holiday, Horticulture, Jewelry, Leather work, Metal work, Needlework, Photography, Poetry, Scrapbooks, and Woodworking. Items will be accepted at the Extension Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, October 4 thru 7. Judging will take place on Friday, October 8 and items will be on display to the public during the week of October 11 thru 15.
Hopkins County, TX
Fall Festival 2021 Schedule

The 2021 Hopkins County Fall Festival Presented by Sulphur Springs Dodge, now in its 52nd year, is back and better than ever! Check out the listing of events for maximum fall fun. October 9- Hay bale entry forms due. Individuals, businesses, church groups etc. welcome to participate, but must have...
Sulphur Springs, TX
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

