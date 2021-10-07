CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti Aided Latin American Independence Movements; Latinxs Are Returning The Favor With Silence & Broken Promises

By France Francois
Refinery29
 5 days ago

In 1815, Spain’s defeat of Simón Bolívar’s revolutionary army in Venezuela nearly extinguished the dream of independence in South America. After the loss, Bolívar sought political asylum in the only free republic in Latin America: Haiti. At the time, Haiti was a safe harbor for revolutionaries and formerly enslaved Africans. Although the republic made promises to colonial powers that it would not intervene in freedom and independence struggles, Haiti continued to support rebellions, intercepted ships carrying enslaved people, and freed its human cargo. For Haiti, colonialism and slavery anywhere posed a threat to the republic’s own independence and its people’s humanity.

