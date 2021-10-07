CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diplo Responds To Sexual Assault Accuser Amid Possible Criminal Charges: ‘It Was My Goal To Never Address A Stalker’

Diplo is speaking out against his “stalker” following headlines that he could receive criminal charges over the alleged sexual assault.

Just a few hours after news broke that Diplo may face criminal charges over allegations of rape and sexual assault, the DJ decided to talk about the incident, publicly, for the first time. He took to Instagram with a statement, turning off the comments on his post.

“I will keep this story easy to read because I know the internet has a short attention span,” the 42-year-old wrote, referring to his accuser as “SA.”

“She was an obsessed fan of mine, and after I relinquished all contact with her, it appears that her only purpose in life has been to disrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends and attack me and threaten my family,” he alleged.

Diplo goes on to claim that “SA” was “not a minor” when he “had conversations or sexual intercourse” with her, claiming that “her own text messages admit this.” He insisted that their sexual encounters were “consensual.”

The DJ went on to explain that he and his accuser “exchanged texts for a few months” after having sex and maintained “small talk” and “sexual flirting” with her sending him “pics and videos.” He said that his communication with the woman became “too much to handle” and he “stopped contact” with her, but she was still “obsessed,” with him, he claims.

Diplo went on to say that he thought his accuser was “possibly a call girl,” writing, “SA would offer her friends and other people to have sexual experiences with, and that’s when I began to get suspicious that she was engaging in criminal activity.”

The musician also shared screenshots of his text exchanges with “SA,” which show the accuser repeatedly texting him with no response, over and over again.

Diplo finished his statement by stating that he “will continue to do everything I can to end this in the most respectful way but will not give in to lies and harassment.”

In his caption, he wrote, “Here’s a story about how a stalker scammed her way into my life and tried to extort me for millions and then sued me when she didn’t get what she wanted.”

The 25-year-old woman — whom the Los Angeles Police Department is not identifying out of privacy concerns — has accused the DJ of raping her and recording sexually explicit videos of her without her permission. Plus, she claims he distributed at least one of the recordings without her consent and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia, according to the report.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is considering charges of invasion of privacy and intentionally giving someone an STI.

IN THIS ARTICLE
