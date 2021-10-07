CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review: Song in the Smoke

By Peter Graham
vrfocus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold, wet and with a suspicious-looking mushroom you’ve only just picked off a fallen tree your only source of nourishment, your survival isn’t looking good unless you can make it back to your campfire and get it lit before the sunlight fades. Even then, your safety isn’t guaranteed because if that flame goes out whilst you sleep or you’ve chosen a really poor location for your campfire, making it through the night becomes a nightmarish journey that’s as scary as any horror videogame. Welcome to Song in the Smoke, one of the toughest VR adventure’s out there.

www.vrfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Horror Releases: Knocking (2021) - Reviewed

If you were the only person who continuously hears something ominous, have reason to believe someone is in danger, but everyone thought you were insane for it, what would you do? Frida Kempff’s Swedish thriller Knocking explores this concept, and in turn, makes the audience question their assumptions as much as the protagonist does her own sanity.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Manor’ Review: Evil Is Afoot at This Old Folks’ Home

This weekend marks the much-noted 50th anniversary of “The French Connection’s” release. “The Manor” perhaps inadvertently stirs memories of another William Friedkin joint, 1990 horror “The Guardian,” which was so disliked by the director that he omitted mentioning it in his otherwise fairly comprehensive memoirs. This addition to the second “Welcome to the Blumhouse” quartet of genre features likewise offers an evil tree-entity, to perhaps less campily absurd results — which is both a good and a bad thing. Writer-director Axelle Carolyn’s second solo feature (following 2013’s ghost story “Soulmate”) provides a welcome starring vehicle for Barbara Hershey, who hasn’t had...
MOVIES
Cowl

Smoking is a Bourgeois Concept

Snow wrapped Manhattan in a thick blanket of white. Floating flakes latched onto my brown coat as I walked across the street to Fifth Avenue. The coat belonged to my Aunt Esma whose unique eye color I inherited. Walker, a ghost from my past, once described my eyes as the color of a pond being struck by lightning, although government officials simply recognized them as the color blue on my identification forms. Walker and I met for the first time sophomore year of high school on the day of Thanksgiving in Central Park. A place that collected pieces of my scraped knees and strangers’ cigarette buds. A place where you could hear the echoing music from ice cream machines and the faint cries of irritated and sweaty children coming from every direction.
POLITICS
aquariumdrunkard.com

Smoke Bellow :: Open For Business

Smoke Bellow—the Baltimore via Australia trio of Meredith McHugh, Christian J. Best, and Emmanuel Nicolaidis—make their Trouble in Mind debut with Open for Business, a glorious and endlessly rewarding entry into the forever refreshing catalogue of “post-punk.” The trio breathes new life into the idea with its creative and playful kitchen sink approach, pulling as much from ESG, The Raincoats, and Marine Girls as they do Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Mazzy Star, and The Velvet Underground, while also citing the highlife guitar of Zani Diabaté as well as David Byrne & Robert Wilson’s The Knee Plays as key influences, the latter reminding them “of the joy of the spoken word set to music.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#Mushroom#Animals#Cold#Japanese
Daily Gazette

Review: Discover hope admid chaos in ‘Where There’s Smoke’

TROY — At the end of Tony Pallone’s excellent Times Union preview about Troy Foundry Theatre’s current production, “Where There’s Smoke: Ilium Burns,” the company’s artistic director, David Girard, says, “We’re finding the poetry in the chaos.”. Girard is talking about the way the new script came together—from scratch, organically,...
TROY, NY
magneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: Intū Founders Valeria & Santiago Share 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Valeria and Santiago’s first date was over a quick coffee in Miami a few weeks before the pandemic hit. The second time they met face-to-face was at the Fort Lauderdale arrivals lounge soon after a humanitarian flight landed from Cartagena, where Santiago had been quarantined for two months. As their relationship blossomed, so did their creativity: in January 2021, the couple launched Intū, a conscious CBD brand made from sun-grown, pesticide-free and organic hemp.
MUSIC
NME

The Specials – ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012’ review: thoughtful and considered dissent

In their early days, The Specials were protest song incarnate. Their very multicultural make-up was a confrontational statement to audiences infested with National Front thugs. Since their self-titled 1979 debut album, tracks tackling racism, war, unemployment and national decay helped make them one of the most vital and socially progressive bands of their age. Their 2019 reunion album ‘Encore’ pulled few punches too: Black Lives Matter, Windrush, racial integration and gang violence all came in for The Specials’ uniquely incisive treatment.
MUSIC
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Surviving the night in Song in the Smoke, out tomorrow

Song in the Smoke is a game of survival. It’s a simulation in which the player is alone in the wilderness, with only their wits, strength, and perception on their side in the struggle to live another day. It’s not simply an expression of “man against nature,” but rather an attempt to capture the timeless feeling of tuning into nature—paying attention to its frequencies, making thousands of small decisions that together make up the difference between life and death. It’s a game that tries to connect players to a form of existence that modern life has largely disconnected us from.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Music
CNET

Metroid Dread review: A slick swan song for a classic series

It's strange to see the Metroid series make a comeback with Metroid Dread. Though it's just as seasoned as other Nintendo stalwarts like Mario or Zelda, the space-traveling, alien-blasting saga doesn't quite match in terms of popularity. Still, Metroid's impact is almost unmatched. It practically invented its own genre: the "Metroidvania," games that focus on exploring open-ended labyrinthine dungeons where players slowly amass more abilities to unlock new areas and defeat powerful bosses.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

No Time to Die review – Daniel Craig’s Bond swan song takes aim at well-worn conventions

Craig’s final outing as the secret agent is too long and needs a better villain, but attempts at real change to the 007 formula feel fun and fresh. Perhaps more than any previous Bond, the Daniel Craig era has, for better or worse, managed to tap into the mood of the British national psyche with each new film. Casino Royale, released the year after the 7 July London terror attacks, was a lean, focused and brutally businesslike proposition. Quantum of Solace was messy, noisy and slightly panicky. And subsequent films brought us a Bond who was forced to do battle on two fronts, both against Spectre and his own irrelevance on an increasingly tech-enabled killing field. Essentially British exceptionalism made flesh and wrapped in a Savile Row suit and a sneer, Bond ploughed on with the old ways, at considerable cost to those around him.
MOVIES
sunset.com

Smoked Highball

1 ½ cups Zirbenz Stone Pine Liqueur (available at astorwines.com) ¾ fl oz Empirical Spirits Charlene McGee (available at astorwines.com) Combine Zirbenz Pine Liqueur with Lapsang Souchong tea leaves in a small bowl and allow to steep at room temperature for 30 minutes. Strain mixture through a fine mesh sieve and transfer to a jar or bottle to store.
FOOD & DRINKS
imdb.com

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’ Review: A Unique and Gratifying Pop-Music Documentary

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” is a documentary about the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” and if that sounds like a lot of movie to devote to one song — well, “Hallelujah” is a lot of song. The way we think of it now, it’s epic and lovely and trancelike: a hymn cast in a pop idiom. You might call it a feel-good hymn for a secular society, because the word “hallelujah” has obvious religious connotations, and part of the reason that people feel so good listening to “Hallelujah,” or singing along with it in oversize stadiums, is that the song says to its audience: If you find this beautiful, then you’re a spiritual person.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+’s ‘Guilty Party’: TV Review

Guilty Party is a weird show. Not in the sense that it’s showing us something strange or subversive, which it isn’t really, but in the sense that it’s hard to know what to make of it. The series is positively overflowing with themes and characters and story elements that it keeps hurtling at the wall, in hopes that something will stick. After watching the three half-hour episodes sent to critics (of a 10-episode season), I’m still waiting to see if anything does. The basic premise is straightforward enough. Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale) is a once-celebrated newspaper journalist disgraced by allegations that...
PARAMOUNT, CA
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy