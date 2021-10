One of the biggest complications with playing online multiplayers on Nintendo Switch is the lack of voice chat. Most Switch games don't offer it, making it harder to strategize and plan with your teammates. This has led many Switch players to open Discord, Google Meets, or another program up on their phones to communicate. The problem with doing this is that you either have to choose to only connect your headphones with your phone and miss out on in-game sounds or divide your attention between the two, headphone-free.

