What Anthony Bourdain Was Really Like, According To Chef Ludo Lefebvre - Exclusive

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Laurie Woolever didn't step foot on a plane until she was more than halfway through college—but fast forward a decade and she was sitting in business class heading to Vietnam, Sri Lanka, alongside Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain's assistant, cookbook co-author, and frequent collaborator for more than 10 years, Laurie got to know the travel quirks, habits, and needs of one of the most beloved figures in travel—and learned how to make the most of every trip along the way. Now, with her latest book—Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, out this week in bookstores—she's sharing memories of the icon from more than 90 friends, family members, and collaborators. In the latest episode of the podcast, we sat down with Laurie to find out how she got into food writing, what traveling with Bourdain taught her, and why she prefers to travel by scooter.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO