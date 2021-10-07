CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China's Power Outages May Be Caused By Environmental Factors and Coal Shortages

 5 days ago
The last year has been incredibly tough for many of China's metropolitan areas — extreme weather has caused devastating floods in Zhengzhou, while power outages have plagued many of China's major cities. Experts are attributing said outages to a myriad of environmental and political factors. Hopefully, the problems will be resolved as the weather starts getting colder, but unfortunately, it may not be a super quick fix.

Birmingham Star

North Korean companies smuggle coal to power crisis-hit China

Pyongyang [North Korea] October 12 (ANI): North Korean companies are violating international nuclear sanctions and selling coal to Beijing amid the ongoing power crisis in China. The shortage of coal in China is a result of a reduction in imports and a decrease in domestic production, as Beijing tries to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record 12 per cent on Monday.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between rising post-pandemic energy demands...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Xi Jinping
AFP

China pledges $233 million to global biodiversity fund

China on Tuesday pledged to inject $233 million into a new fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries during a key UN conservation summit, despite disagreements among major donors on the initiative. "China will take the lead in establishing the Kunming biodiversity fund with a capital contribution of 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) to support the cause of biodiversity conservation in developing countries," Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a speech delivered via video link at the COP15 leaders' summit.
ADVOCACY
mining.com

Physical coal prices in China surge on nationwide shortage

Offers for physical cargoes of thermal coal in China skyrocketed this week after reports of local outages and supply disruptions. Selling indications for so-called 5,500 NAR coal were pegged at above 2,000 yuan ($310) a tonne on Monday, according to traders who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. That compares with 1,600 to 1,700 yuan a tonne before the nation’s Golden Week holiday that ended last Thursday, they said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Washington Is Getting China Wrong

Evergrande Group, one of China’s largest property developers, is tottering on the brink of bankruptcy. Its founder, Hui Ka Yan, is scrounging to find the cash to meet payments on the $300 billion his company owes. Beijing has warned local officials to prepare for possible fallout if the gargantuan firm collapses. Around the world, financial analysts are wondering if Evergrande is China’s “Lehman moment,” the starting gun for a destructive wave of defaults that could take down the nation’s banks and set back the country’s—and the world’s—already shaky recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

China’s solar power has reached price parity with coal

The incredible plunge in the price of photovoltaic systems has made solar power an affordable option for much of the world. And, as long as solar is providing a small fraction of the power on a given grid, there's little holding back the addition of new photovoltaic facilities. But as the fraction of solar power grows, managing the fact that it only generates electricity intermittently becomes a significant grid-management challenge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Northeast China#Renewable Energy#Greenpeace#Environmental Factors#Cnbc#Australian#Reuters#Al Jazeera
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Thousands evacuated and coal mines shuttered as floods hit north China

More than 120,000 people have been evacuated, coal mines shut and crops destroyed after unseasonably heavy rainfall flooded north China's Shanxi province over the weekend, state media reported Monday, with more rain forecast. An estimated 190,000 hectares of crops were destroyed and 17,000 buildings were reduced to rubble, the local Communist Party newspaper Shanxi Evening News reported.
ENVIRONMENT
Coal Industry1
Weather
Economy
Industry
BBC
Energy Industry
China
AFP

IMF warns supply snarls slowing global recovery

Worldwide supply chain disruptions are driving price increases and draining momentum out of economies recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF warned on Tuesday. Despite a strong return in demand, "the supply side has not been able to come back as quickly," hampered in part by the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has made workers reluctant to return to their jobs.
BUSINESS
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Mass floods hit China’s coal hub, threatening power supplies

China’s largest coal-producing region was hit by severe flooding, threatening the country’s already strained power supply and displacing more than 120,000 people as residents called for help from other regions. Officials in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi said on Sunday that more than 1.75 million people in 11 cities...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. - Industrial revolution turns green - "We are taking what was from the industrial revolution -- and we're using it for the green revolution," Wilkes told AFP. Heat from the water has so far only been used for the heating of the facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

An energy crisis is gripping the world, with potentially grave consequences

Energy is so hard to come by right now that some provinces in China are rationing electricity, Europeans are paying sky-high prices for liquefied natural gas, power plants in India are on the verge of running out of coal, and the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States stood at $3.25 on Friday — up from $1.72 in April.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

