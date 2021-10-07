China's Power Outages May Be Caused By Environmental Factors and Coal Shortages
The last year has been incredibly tough for many of China's metropolitan areas — extreme weather has caused devastating floods in Zhengzhou, while power outages have plagued many of China's major cities. Experts are attributing said outages to a myriad of environmental and political factors. Hopefully, the problems will be resolved as the weather starts getting colder, but unfortunately, it may not be a super quick fix.www.greenmatters.com
