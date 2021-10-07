CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New Brunswick regions bordering Maine entering COVID-19 lockdown

By Alexander MacDougall
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOULTON, Maine — After a long period of success in preventing any rapid spread of COVID-19, the virus seems to have finally made landfall in New Brunswick. In response to a rapid rise of cases over the previous month in the Canadian province, the New Brunswick government declared that in certain health zones of the province — including two that are located along the border with Maine — people must limit their private contact to their own households for two weeks beginning Friday.

bangordailynews.com

