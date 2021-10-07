CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BODY Stock: $6.50 Price Target By Cantor Fitzgerald

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) have received a price target of $6.50. These are the details. The shares of Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) have received a price target of $6.50 by Cantor Fitzgerald. And Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Benjamin Sherlund initiated coverage of Beachbody Company with a “Neutral” rating.

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

GLW Stock: $45 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) have received a $45 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) have received a $45 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam initiated coverage of Corning with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

PLUG Stock: $27 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have received a $27 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have received a $27 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Moses Sutton upgraded Plug Power to “Equal Weight” from “Underweight.”. Sutton...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Evercore ISI Group raised Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) price target from $170 to $220. Lear shares fell 0.3% to close at $167.76 on Monday. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from $155 to $138. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.3% to $125.27 in pre-market trading. UBS lifted Acuity Brands,...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

QTRX Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) increased by over 14% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) – a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health – increased by over 14% today. Investors are responding positively to Quanterix announcing that its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an aid in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). And the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation is granted to products that have the potential to offer a more effective diagnosis of life-threatening diseases with an unmet medical need. The program is designed to enable accelerated development, assessment, and review processes, with the intention to provide patients with more timely access to breakthrough technologies or devices.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Netflix Draws Price-Target Increases from Analysts

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report has garnered price target increases from several analysts, who are impressed with the streaming company’s fundamentals as it heads towards next Tuesday’s earnings report. The stock closed Tuesday at $624.94, down 0.33%, and has climbed 20% so far this year. Jefferies analyst...
TV & VIDEOS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders Continue to Target Nio Stock

Below is a list of 20 stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume in the last 10 trading days, courtesy of Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. One name that stands out on this list is Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO). The equity is no stranger to White's list, and given the ample interest in electric vehicle stocks as a whole, it may be a good time to revisit Nio stock.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CEI Stock Increases Over 10% Pre-Market

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 10% pre-market today. These are the details. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 10% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports driving the stock price up. But this seems to be a...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CTXS Stock: $90 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assigned an “Equal Weight” rating to the company shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

PROG Stock Increases Over 25% Intraday

The stock price of Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. These are the details. The stock price of Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. There are no company-specific reports driving up the stock price today so it appears there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
ShareCast

RBC Capital downgrades Britvic, slashes price target

Britvic shares fizzed lower on Monday after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the drinks maker to ‘sector perform’ from ‘outperform’ and slashed the price target to 870p from 1,060p, citing mounting headwinds. 27,586.86. 14:05 12/10/21. 0.15%. 42.49. 22,454.13. 14:05 12/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,067.77. 14:05 12/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,050.95. 14:05 12/10/21. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

AEHR Stock: $31 Price Target From Craig-Hallum

The shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) have received a price target of $31. These are the details. The shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) have received a price target of $31. And Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab increased the price target from $12 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zuora stock rallies after Needham upgrade

Shares of Zuora Inc. are up 3.4% in premarket trading Monday after Needham analyst Joshua Reilly assumed coverage of the software stock from a colleague and upgraded it to buy, setting a $24 price target. "We believe Zuora will accelerate billings growth thanks to changes to its go-to-market and product strategy," he wrote. Zuora saw 28% growth in subscription billings in its fiscal second quarter, up from 21% in the fiscal first quarter, which suggests to Reilly that the company is having success with recent changes it's enacted. "We believe key changes to the [go-to-market] organization including a partner first strategy and focus on 'strategic land and expand' are resonating with customers and leading to improved sales metrics," Reilly wrote. Zuora shares have gained 19.5% so far this year, as the S&P 500 has risen 16.9%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

OSMT Stock: Why It Fell By Over 35% This Week

The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. Investors are responding negatively to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals recently announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million ordinary shares of the company and warrants to buy up to 14 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
STOCKS

