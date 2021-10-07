CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso is reimagined as a horror movie in creepy spoof trailer

By Molly Edwards
Ted Lasso and horror don’t seem to be a match made in heaven – but a spoof trailer has united the two to chilling effect. Francis Siberini Films has transformed the sunny football comedy into a very dark movie, with a murderous Nate at the heart of the action (H/T boingboing.net). Making use of the first episode of season 2, which saw Dani Rojas accidentally kill a dog, as well as moments from the funeral of Rebecca's father, and the episode Dr. Sharon Fieldstone was hit by a bike, the video gives an unnerving take on the world of Ted Lasso.

