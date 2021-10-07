CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton’s Gorgeous Gold No Time to Die Dress Was Styled After One of Diana’s Own James Bond Looks

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since she became a member of the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has used a number of public engagements as an opportunity to pay sartorial homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Whether hitting the red carpet or attending a match at Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge’s nods to the Princess of Wales are always elegant and classic — reminding us all of the effortless style Princess Diana possessed. At the recent James Bond movie premiere, Kate’s gown fully complimented a style that Diana wore more than 30 years ago to another Bond film, and that was reportedly her intention all along.

www.sheknows.com

