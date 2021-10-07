CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Rachel Maddow undergoes surgery for skin cancer, urges others to ‘get checked’

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed05Z_0cK8lL1000

Rachel Maddow has revealed that she has undergone surgery for skin cancer.

The TV host announced the news on her MSNBC programme, The Rachel Maddow Show, by telling her audience she wanted “to address a quick personal matter”.

Maddow disclosed that she had been away from the show for a few days because she had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous mole on her neck.

The host went on to urge her viewers to be vigilant with regards to changes in their bodies: “I want to use this moment to tell you something, which is: you should get checked. If you’ve got moles like I do, just get on a schedule with your doctor.”

Maddow also said that her neck was still bandaged from the procedure.

She then went on to describe the process of finding out she had cancer, saying it was her partner, Susan Mikola, who first noticed the changes in the mole: “She said ‘No, that mole has changed. We’ve been together 22 years that mole has changed, I know it.’”

After her hairstylist also noticed a change, Maddow went to a doctor: “I did a biopsy, turns out it was skin cancer. Skin cancer accounts for the vast majority of cancers diagnosed in the United States. They got it, they got all of it. I’m good, I have clear margins and everything.”

“Even the skin cancers that are the deadliest skin cancers in this country — those too — are way more treatable than they used to be,” Maddow said. “On one condition: That you get them early.”

Maddow concluded that she was going to be “absolutely fine” and added that people who have suspicions about changes in their bodies should not “blow it off”.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Rachel Maddow's Long-Time Partner Susan Mikula Is an Artist and Photographer

News anchors aren't always all that forward about their personal lives, but in recent years, Rachel Maddow has spoken more and more about her long-time partner Susan Mikula. Now that Rachel has revealed that she recently underwent surgery to treat skin cancer, she's also speaking more about the role that Susan played in helping her get through her diagnosis and treatment.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Anguished Mother Reveals Daughter, 27, Begged For In-Person Doctor Visit and Was Rejected 20 Times Before Terminal Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Andrea Brady spoke in front of Parliament revealing that her daughter Jessica 27, requested an in-person visit 20 times before her stage IV cancer diagnosis. It was not until Jessica began to develop large glands in her neck that she secured an in-person visit, and she was soon diagnosed with stage IV adenocarcinoma.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Brian Stelter
AdWeek

Report: Nicolle Wallace Is Most Likely Successor If Rachel Maddow Leaves 9 PM Next Year

Puck Media’s Dylan Byers is reporting what some have predicted as of late — that if Rachel Maddow departs MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour next year, Nicolle Wallace is “the most obvious in-house candidate” to replace the network legend in the timeslot. A Morning Joe contributor-turned network host, Wallace has become incredibly popular among the network’s majority-female, liberal audience in recent years, despite her history working for Republicans (Wallace has said she is “no longer a practicing Republican,” and recently called the Republican party “anti-democratic”). Her late-afternoon/early-evening program, Deadline: White House, sometimes draws the second-largest audience of any program on MSNBC, despite not even airing in primetime. Before expanding to two hours, Wallace often had the most-watched cable news show in the 4 p.m. hour.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Rachel Maddow Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is recovering after undergoing surgery for skin cancer. Maddow revealed her diagnosis during Wednesday's episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, telling viewers that she underwent surgery on Friday at NYU Langone after her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, noticed the mole on her neck had changed "a couple months ago." Maddow said that after seeking a second opinion from her hairstylist, who also confirmed the mole had changed, she went to a dermatologist, who confirmed she had skin cancer following a biopsy.
CANCER
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET Undergoes Another Surgery In His Battle With Cancer

AGNOSTIC FRONT vocalist Roger Miret says that he "should feel better soon" after undergoing another surgery in his battle with cancer. Earlier this year, Miret was diagnosed with cancer. A long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and Roger is now in complete remission and all signs of cancer have disappeared.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancers#Msnbc#Brianstelter
wmleader.com

MSNBC prez Rashida Jones ducks questions on Rachel Maddow

MSNBC President Rashida Jones dodged questions about the fate of the left-leaning network’s primetime lineup once its star host Rachel Maddow steps down, even as panic continues to grow among the rank and file. Staffers at MSNBC have become increasingly concerned about the young exec’s strategic vision for the network....
TV & VIDEOS
Columbus Telegram

Be on alert for skin cancer

Your risk of developing skin cancer increases with age, which is why it becomes more important to have regular skin cancer screenings and to stay informed about skin cancer symptoms as you grow older. What types of skin cancer are there?. Skin cancer falls into two primary categories: non-melanoma and...
COLUMBUS, NE
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
thebrag.com

Johnny Ruffo shares health update amidst ongoing brain cancer battle

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has shared an update on his health almost a year after he revealed he was battling brain cancer for the second time. The 33 year old, who is a former Home & Away actor, took to Instagram to share that he’s “not giving up the fight”. He posted a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend Tahnee Sims and captioned the picture, “Just thought i’d jump on and give an update…
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

The Reported Favorite of MSNBC Execs To Replace Rachel Maddow? A Former Bush Official

Last month, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC reached a $30 million per year agreement to keep the network’s top-rated host through the 2024 election. While The Rachel Maddow Show will continue to air weeknights at 9pm ET for the time being, there is a rumor that it could eventually transition to a weekly format. She has the option of terminating her nightly show beginning in April of 2022, according to reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
survivornet.com

Actor Pierce Brosnan, 68, Celebrates Love For His Wife– Years After Tragic Loss– The Remarkable Progress In Ovarian Cancer

Pierce Brosnan celebrates the 58th birthday of his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, in an Instagram post. The actor lost his first wife and his adopted daughter to ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer known as “the cancer that whispers” because its symptoms are subtle, making it hard to detect the disease early, but much has changed about the treatment of the disease since the death of Brosnan’s first wife in 1991.
CANCER
Health

What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease? Singer Alan Jackson Says He Has This Degenerative Nerve Disease

Country singer Alan Jackson just shared surprising news: He has a degenerative nerve condition that impacts his ability to walk. Jackson, 62, told Today that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) 10 years ago. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," Jackson said. "It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Spotting colon cancer early with the 'Google Earth of colonoscopies'

A new optical imaging system in the works could revolutionize the diagnosis of colon cancer. Currently, colonoscopies only manage to detect 39 % of bowel cancer cases in the early stages. Now, the EU-funded PROSCOPE project's novel screening platform has the potential to save up to half of the 160 000 lives lost in Europe every year because of this disease.
CANCER
BBC

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant gets skin cancer all-clear

MP Chris Bryant has been given the all-clear from cancer two-and-a-half years after having an operation to remove a melanoma. The politician made the revelations on Twitter, telling his almost 74,000 followers the news. He found out he had skin cancer in 2019, when husband Jared Cranney spotted an unusual...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy