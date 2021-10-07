CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Woody Harrelson struck man at Washington hotel in self-defence, police say

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faj32_0cK8lEpv00

Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday night (6 October) on the rooftop bar of a hotel in Washington DC , according to police.

The True Detective actor hit a man who “lunged” at him in the famous Watergate Hotel, police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told The Washington Post.

Harrelson does not face any charges and investigators believe the star, who was in the state shooting a series about the Watergate scandal, acted “in self-defence”.

The altercation occurred shortly after 11pm. Police believe the guest involved in the altercation had been drinking and was taking photos of the actor and his daughter. Harrelson apparently “approached the man and requested him to delete the photos”.

An argument ensued when the man refused to delete them, after which the man “lunged at Woody Harrelson”. According to police, Harrelson struck the man, who retreated to his room.

Harrelson has three daughters with his wife, the businesswoman Laura Louie.

The Independent has contacted Harrelson for comment.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star recently made headlines for helping a New York woman he met on the street move out of her apartment at the weekend.

A Wall Street Journal reporter, Alex Janin, was in the middle of carrying out her belongings when Harrelson walked past and offered to lend a hand.

In a tweet, she shared a picture of the actor carrying her house plants and said: “Woody Harrelson helped us move out of our apartment today. Love you, NYC.”

Comments / 41

David L Hartshorne Jr
4d ago

I guarantee you there are surveillance cameras in that place for security and things like this. I'll bet they fully reviewed the videos before they let him go. No cop ever would let arresting a star like Woody go by. It would make them famous and pad they're arrest record.

Reply(1)
6
jim cogis
4d ago

good for Woody, these paparazzis think they can assault them just because they're actors and actresses well check the rules if you feel threatened you have the right to defend yourself and you're not sure what this person was going to do with the pictures of Mr harrelson's daughter so in my book he was justified stick a camera in my face and I'll punch you in yours that simple

Reply(2)
3
Guest
5d ago

Bullcrap. The guy did not physically assault Woody. He was simply taking photos of him and his child which is 100-% legal. There is a separate system of Justice for celebrities,powerful and rich people.

Reply(3)
7
Related
ComicBook

Venom 2 Star Woody Harrelson Reportedly Involved In Altercation On Rooftop Of Watergate Hotel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Woody Harrelson was allegedly involved in a fight with a man at the infamous Watergate Hotel in Washington DC. The fight supposedly broke out on Wednesday night, with police reports obtained from "insiders" detailing how the man in question supposedly started a physical altercation, after engaging in a verbal altercation with the actor. Harrelson is noted in the report as having "punched the man in self-defense." Further reports about the fight suggest the man may have been intoxicated at the time, and wouldn't stop harassing Harrelson and his daughter by taking unsolicited photos of them.
MOVIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Punched by Woody Harrelson at Watergate Faces Charges: DC Police

A man who clashed with actor Woody Harrelson on the rooftop of D.C.’s Watergate Hotel on Wednesday faces charges, police told News4. Harrelson punched the man, whose name was not immediately released, after the man refused to stop photographing Harrelson and his daughter, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Based on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
primetimer.com

Woody Harrelson, who's filming HBO's Watergate series, punched a man who lunged at him at the Watergate hotel

Harrelson, who is in Washington, D.C. filming The White House Plumbers starring as Watergate mastermind E. Howard Hunt, was at a rooftop “Top of the Gate” bar last night at the Watergate Hotel when a man lunged at him. Washington, D.C. police say they believe Harrelson acted in self-defense. A police spokesperson said a man who they believe had been drinking was taking photos of Harrelson and his daughter. The spokesperson said Harrelson “approached the man and requested him to delete the photos.” The spokesperson said that an argument followed and that the man “lunged at Woody Harrelson.” According to a police report, Harrelson told police that the man tried to grab his neck and that he punched the man to defend himself. Police said the man then retreated to his room. Police say the man could face charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
940wfaw.com

Police Investigate An Altercation Involving Woody Harrelson

Police are investigating an altercation between Woody Harrelson and a man he claims was taking photos of him and his daughters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C. NBC Washington reports that officers were called to the hotel around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 6th) after a report was made about an assault on the roof deck. A man who appeared to be intoxicated had taken photos of the Hunger Games actor and his daughter,
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Woody Harrelson bikes around Washington D.C. following rooftop scuffle

Woody Harrelson was snapped biking through Washington D.C. two days after punching an aggressive photog on the Watergate Hotel rooftop. The Emmy-winning actor was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and flip flops while riding a light blue bike in the District Friday. He topped off the look with a pair of round-framed sunglasses and a “Mahal” hat.
CELEBRITIES
kiro7.com

Photos: Woody Harrelson through the years

Woody Harrelson Woody Harrelson attends the LA Premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" at the Regency Village Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Self Defence#The Washington Post#Wall Street Journal
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wabcradio.com

NYPD Capture Man Accused of Kicking Woman Down Subway Escalator

BOERUM HILL, BROOKLYN (77WABC) — Police have arrested the suspect accused of kicking a woman inside a Brooklyn subway station, sending her falling down an escalator. Police announced the arrest of Bradley K. Hill on Friday evening. The 32-year-old was charged with assault and attempted assault. The incident happened around...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy