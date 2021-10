GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Despite a lot of sunshine today, a chilly air flow out of the NW will keep our temperatures below average. Skies will vary from sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50's. If we see any breeze at all, it will be light and generally out of the north. Breezes will calm this evening and remain that way overnight. Expect a frosty night under mostly clear skies, with lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.