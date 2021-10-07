CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark' on 'Shark Tank' premiere

By Jennifer Matarese
KGO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- ABC's "Shark Tank" is back for lucky season number 13. It kicks off with guest shark Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS. Grede launched Good American with Khloé Kardashian to empower all women to celebrate their bodies with confidence...

Why Emma Grede, the First Black Woman Investor on ‘Shark Tank,' Believes in the Power of ‘Hustle'

For the first time in the 12-year history of "Shark Tank," a Black woman is sitting in one of the investment chairs. Emma Grede, the 39-year-old co-founder and CEO of denim-brand Good American and founding partner of Kim Kardashian's shapewear-apparel line SKIMS, is set to appear as a guest Shark on Friday's season 13 premiere of the ABC business reality show. Grede, the show's first-ever Black woman investor, will join returning Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner.
Emma Grede Makes ‘Shark Tank’ History As The First Black Female Entrepreneur To Host

Shark Tank returns to ABC for its 13th Season on Oct. 8 and the long-running series will be making its debut in a historic way. Good American and SKIMS co-founder, Emma Grede will join returning Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner as a guest host. Grede will be the first Black female entrepreneur to serve as a guest host on the show.
'Shark Tank' star apologizes to Whoopi Goldberg for fat joke made on 'The View'

"Shark Tank" panelist Barbara Corcoran's biting humor didn't go over well with the hosts of "The View" during her appearance on Thursday's edition of the talk show. The joke came about when Corcoran was discussing Emma Grede, the founder and CEO of denim brand Good American and the first Black female entrepreneur shark to enter the "Tank," with "View" co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.
‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Speaks To Bowie State Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aspiring entrepreneurs at Bowie State University are getting an opportunity to swim with a shark — or rather “Shark Tank” star Daymond John. John is among several business leaders selected as keynote speakers for the university’s inaugural HBCU Entrepreneurship Conference, which brings together over 400 professors and students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to share best practices and ideas for launching successful startups. The 52-year-old business mogul and founder of the FUBU fashion brand is known for his no-nonsense negotiations on “Shark Tank,” an ABC reality TV series that gives inventors and entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business ventures to investors including John and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Besides John, attendees of Bowie State’s virtual conference get to hear from rapper and entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller, Black Girl Ventures founder Shelly Bell, author and Operation Hope CEO John Hope Bryant, and Eddie and Sylvia Brown of Brown Capital Management. “This event will empower people to help foster their entrepreneurial spirit,” said Johnetta Boseman Hardy, Executive Director, BSU Entrepreneurship Academy. “Bowie State is boldly paving the way to prosperity by laying the foundation and building a knowledge base.” The two-day virtual conference runs Thursday through Friday.
How to watch season 13 of Shark Tank online from anywhere

Shark Tank first premiered in the US back in 2009 but the business reality TV series is based on the format of the UK series Dragons' Den which debuted in 2005. However, Dragon's Den is actually a spin-off of the Japanese show The Tigers of Money. In each episode of...
Pashko on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Patrick Robinson took his firm, Pashko, and its merchandise, to the sharks on ABC’s”Shark Tank” to see if he may get one of many buyers to put money into the corporate through the season 13 premiere. According to the episode synopsis, “a passionate and famend designer from New York...
How to Watch ‘Shark Tank’ Season 13 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Inventing is a tough gig. You’re trying desperately to take something that has never existed before and give it new life. It’s a process that takes plenty of time and resources, and Shark Tank looks to help out with that. Instead of trying to create an item and then bring it to market, a process that could take years and ultimately fail, inventors will have some serious professional help in their corner. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
Whatever Happened To Pili Hunters From Shark Tank?

There's no doubt that "Shark Tank" gives young entrepreneurs and startups an amazing platform to jump-start their businesses from. The impressive panel of sharks has been responsible for turning many amateur ventures into successful businesses — from the family-run Cousins Maine Lobster food truck that got a $55,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran and now brings in sales worth $20 million, to Daymond John who turned the $154,000-making Bubba's Q sauce company into a $16 million business (via Mental Floss).
Local inventor to appear on Shark Tank

Many of the world’s great inventions, such as champagne, penicillin, and Teflon were discovered by accident. Add to those inventions the Lion Latch. Marble Falls High School art teacher Lerin Lockwood recalled a few years ago, when she was coaching high school softball, she caught a softball while wearing her engagement ring.
Area couple takes on ‘Shark Tank’ in season premiere

William and Kristen Schumacher, a married couple from Cincinnati, are tight-lipped on how their appearance on tonight’s episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” unfolds. Regardless, their pitch must have been impressive enough to land the entrepreneurs a spot on the Season 13 premiere, airing at 8 p.m. William and Kristen are...
Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
