Energy Industry

Petrol crisis requires mutual trust between policymakers, consumers and suppliers

By City University London
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanic-buying fuel in large quantities will only cause further disruption to supply chains and production inefficiencies, say experts at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass). Difficulties in transporting petrol to the pumps has led to long queues at stations up and down the country, with the government calling on extraordinary measures such as suspending competition laws, issuing temporary visas to drivers from abroad and even putting the military on standby as the problem escalates.

phys.org

