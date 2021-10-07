Making surgical instruments from medical waste
In Dutch hospitals, over a million kilos of blue 'wrapping paper' is used each year to keep medical instruments sterile. After they have been used, they create an enormous mountain of waste. TU Delft researchers Tim Horeman and Bart van Straten, in collaboration with the Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam among others, devised a method to melt down this blue polypropylene wrapping paper and turn it into a new medical device. A growing number of Dutch hospitals are adopting this approach. An article about the method was published in the Journal for Cleaner Production.phys.org
Comments / 0