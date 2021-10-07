CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Hahn ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff in the Works at Disney+

Marvel fans are about to get a whole lot more of Agatha Harkness.

A “ WandaVision ” spinoff centered on Kathryn Hahn as the powerful witch is reported to be in development at Disney+ from Marvel Studios. Variety first reported the news of a spinoff series. IndieWire has reached out to Disney representatives for comment.

Hahn will reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which has been described as a dark comedy a la “WandaVision,” the limited series that won three Primetime Emmys and became one of the biggest Disney+ hits ever. Per reports, “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as the writer and executive producer, which will make the series her first project since she set up an overall deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television in May 2021.

Per Deadline , the spinoff is part of an overall deal Hahn set up at Marvel Studios earlier this year.

Kathryn Hahn received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology for her turn as Agatha, the nosy neighbor of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who is revealed to be a survivor of the Salem Witch Trials who uses her sorcery powers to challenge Wanda (also known as Scarlet Witch).

“WandaVision” marked the first live-action Marvel series of many to come for Disney+ and was met largely with critical acclaim and reportedly high viewership, as well as 23 Emmy nominations.

Hahn, beloved for her performances in shows including “Transparent” and “Mrs. Fletcher,” as well as the film “Private Life” among many others, most recently was cast as Joan Rivers in a limited series in the works at Showtime. She’s up next to star in the Apple TV+ series “The Shrink Next Door” and in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2” for Netflix. She earned an Emmy nomination previously for her performance in Amazon’s “Transparent.”

“The fact that Jac [Schaeffer] wrote a script where so many of the jokes were period specific, unironic, and earnest, I wondered if this was an experiment where they’d have to put in a laugh track because I don’t know if an actual [modern] audience is going to find it that charming,” Hahn told IndieWire during an awards season interview for “WandaVision.” “But when it started and I was backstage, I heard Lizzie and Paul get those laughs, I was so moved by it — that they landed the way they did.”

