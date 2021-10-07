CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager Shot During Police Involved Shooting In Central PA

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A 15-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting between a suspect and police in central Pennsylvania, according to police.

York City police were called into serving and spotted a shooting in progress in the 800 block of East King Street in York on Thursday around 8:20 a.m.

The officer intervened, returning fire that was directed towards one of the shooters who subsequently fled the scene, police said in a statement.

A teenage boy, who was an innocent bystander, was shot.

Police did not clarify who shot the boy.

The officer provided treatment until emergency medical services arrived.

The boy has been hospitalized and his current condition is unknown.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The York County District Attorney's office, and Pennsylvania State police are reviewing the York City officer's use of force.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

  • Submit a tip online here.
  • Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
  • York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204
  • York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219

