CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

The week in bankruptcies: Specialty Onsite Services and Bambu Body Bar

Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 1, 2021. Year to date through October 1, 2021, the court recorded 69 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -33 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
drugstorenews.com

Standout specialty services

Take a look at some innovative offerings from The Compliance Team, Knapp, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Surescripts that are available to help specialty retailers. Here are some innovative offerings that are available to help specialty retailers:. The Compliance Team. “The Compliance Team has championed a simplified operations-based accreditation process as...
ECONOMY
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: KDA Properties LLC, Premier Services Inc. and more

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended Oct. 1, 2021. Year to date through Oct. 1, 2021, the court recorded 45 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -49 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
DENVER, CO
Charlotte Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Intelligent Implant Systems LLC

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including zero with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Oct. 1. Year to date through Oct. 1, the court recorded 25 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a decrease of 11% from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Johnson Building & Construction Inc.

Boston area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including one with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Oct. 1. Year to date through Oct. 1, 2021, the court recorded 46 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 41% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Bambu Body Bar Inc#Automated Insights
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: JR Buys Houses LLC.

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 1, 2021. Year to date through October 1, 2021, the court recorded 78 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 3 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: Pitt Stop Services LLC and Karen Square Inc.

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings during the week that ended October 1, 2021. Year to date through October 1, 2021, the court recorded 61 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 9% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

The week in bankruptcies: Rockdale Marcellus LLC and Highland Property LLC

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - neither with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 1, 2021. Year to date through October 1, 2021, the court recorded 37 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 16 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - October 1, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Charlotte Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Getchell Development Co.

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including zero with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Sept. 24. Year to date through Sept. 24, the court recorded 24 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, an 11% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Family Motors

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended September 24, 2021. Year to date through September 24, 2021, the court recorded 50 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -4 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: 2 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals. During the week that ended Sept. 24, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings. Year to date through Sept. 24, the court recorded 89...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tampa Bay Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: 206 Golden, Hoot the Dog and more

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings - including three with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended September 24, 2021. Year to date through September 24, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -33 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
TAMPA, FL
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: American Sleep Products LLC, EverBuilding Group Inc. and more

Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended September 24, 2021. Year to date through September 24, 2021, the court recorded 29 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -38% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Triangle Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Durham biotech goes Ch. 7 with debts up to $2.2 million

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Sept. 24, 2021. Year to date through Sept. 24, 2021, the court recorded 27 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 49 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Puget Sound Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Saleh's Co., Around the Sound Roofing LLC and 1 more

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings during the week that ended Sept. 24. Year to date through Sept. 24, the court recorded 30 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 41% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: Dargan-Farren LLC and Old Village Master Painters Ltd.

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings during the week that ended September 24, 2021. Year to date through September 24, 2021, the court recorded 59 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 13% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Aerospace Facilities Group Inc., Happy Transport Services Inc. and 2 more

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Sept. 24. Year to date through Sept. 24, the court recorded 35 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 22% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Austin Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Austex Transport

Austin-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Sept. 17. Year to date through Sept. 17, the court recorded 25 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 55% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
AUSTIN, TX
beverlyreview.net

Investment firm acquires The Evergreen Plaza

The Evergreen Plaza, which was built about five years ago and replaced the previous Plaza, has been sold, according to media reports. LBX Investments, a commercial real estate investment firm from California, has acquired the property, which has been for sale for about a year and a half, for $67.3 million, the largest single-asset retail-sales transaction in the Chicago area this year, according to reports.
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy