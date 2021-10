It’s that time of year again! The holiday season is here, and so is the stress that can come along with it. It might be deadlines at work, trying to manage kids’ school vacations, possible covid restrictions, figuring out family time, planning ahead to avoid the barriers that may await you at the holiday dinner table, studying for final exams, being alone … the list goes on. The holiday season can bring exciting events, vacation time, and fun family traditions, but it can also be stressful.

