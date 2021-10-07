UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats, Polish central bank governor cautious after shock rate hike

(Add comments, updates numbers) By Jason Hovet PRAGUE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The zloty gave back some gains on Thursday after Poland's central bank governor said policymakers would observe the effects of a shock interest rate hike for a long time and declined to commit to a tightening cycle, taking some shine off the currency. The Polish central bank caught markets by surprise on Wednesday when it raised its key rate by 40 basis points, turning to tighter policy sooner than expected. The move spurred the zloty to more than 1% gains on Wednesday. But some of those gains were lost on Thursday with Governor Adam Glapinski telling reporters the bank needed to be careful in tightening. The zloty fell during his afternoon press conference and traded down 0.4% on the day at 4.574 to the euro at 1456 GMT, slipping off a more than three-week high. The hike, lifting Polish rates up from near zero, means most central banks in central Europe have turned to tighter policy to blunt an inflation spike coming from global supply snags and rising energy costs, and also increasingly from domestic demand recoveries and tight labour markets. The Polish central bank had previously shown the most reluctance to lifting borrowing costs as it feared hitting a post-pandemic recovery underway. The Czech and Hungarian central banks launched tightening cycles in June. Romania followed with a rate hike on Tuesday this week, despite fast-rising COVID-19 cases in the country and an ongoing government crisis. The pace at which rate hikes will come is still a key question, with tightening expected to boost currencies in the next year, according to a Reuters poll this month done before the Polish rate decision. The leu is the exception as Romania faces political uncertainty and high twin deficits. On Thursday, the Hungarian forint had gained 0.1% by late afternoon and the Czech crown was down a touch at 25.425 per euro. Analysts say firming will be held back by a strong dollar, which cuts appetite in emerging markets, as investors expect the start of tapering asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve that will lay the ground for an exit from its low rate settings. The pressure was seen already, with the zloty losing 1.7% in the past month before Wednesday's rate hike. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1656 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech

