UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats, Polish central bank governor cautious after shock rate hike

By Jason Hovet
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Add comments, updates numbers) By Jason Hovet PRAGUE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The zloty gave back some gains on Thursday after Poland's central bank governor said policymakers would observe the effects of a shock interest rate hike for a long time and declined to commit to a tightening cycle, taking some shine off the currency. The Polish central bank caught markets by surprise on Wednesday when it raised its key rate by 40 basis points, turning to tighter policy sooner than expected. The move spurred the zloty to more than 1% gains on Wednesday. But some of those gains were lost on Thursday with Governor Adam Glapinski telling reporters the bank needed to be careful in tightening. The zloty fell during his afternoon press conference and traded down 0.4% on the day at 4.574 to the euro at 1456 GMT, slipping off a more than three-week high. The hike, lifting Polish rates up from near zero, means most central banks in central Europe have turned to tighter policy to blunt an inflation spike coming from global supply snags and rising energy costs, and also increasingly from domestic demand recoveries and tight labour markets. The Polish central bank had previously shown the most reluctance to lifting borrowing costs as it feared hitting a post-pandemic recovery underway. The Czech and Hungarian central banks launched tightening cycles in June. Romania followed with a rate hike on Tuesday this week, despite fast-rising COVID-19 cases in the country and an ongoing government crisis. The pace at which rate hikes will come is still a key question, with tightening expected to boost currencies in the next year, according to a Reuters poll this month done before the Polish rate decision. The leu is the exception as Romania faces political uncertainty and high twin deficits. On Thursday, the Hungarian forint had gained 0.1% by late afternoon and the Czech crown was down a touch at 25.425 per euro. Analysts say firming will be held back by a strong dollar, which cuts appetite in emerging markets, as investors expect the start of tapering asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve that will lay the ground for an exit from its low rate settings. The pressure was seen already, with the zloty losing 1.7% in the past month before Wednesday's rate hike. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1656 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Steve Orlofsky)

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

Inflation Could Steer Global Economic Recovery into Trouble: IMF

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The devil's in the details on this one. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund lowered its 2021 growth forecast for the world economy to 5.9%, barely down a fraction from its 6% projection in July. It seems like no big deal.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Could the Bank of England really hike rates by the end of the year?

Investing.com – Comments from Bank of England officials over the weekend have prompted money markets to price in a first interest rate hike by the Bank of England before the end of the year, a move that would have been unthinkable less than a month ago. The CME’s BoEWatch tool...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Bank of England's Saunders says get ready for early rate rise

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders told households to get ready for “significantly earlier” interest rate rises as inflation pressure mounts in the British economy, the Telegraph newspaper said on Saturday. Saunders said investors were right to bet on faster increases in borrowing costs with...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

China will deepen LPR reforms, make deposit rates market-driven -central bank vice gov

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will deepen its loan prime rate (LPR) reforms and gradually make deposit rates market driven, vice central bank governor Liu Guoqiang said in remarks published on Friday. China will improve market-based interest rate formation and transmission mechanism and improve its interest rate corridor mechanism, Liu wrote...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Jobs Rebound, Hot Inflation Bolster Case for Bank of Canada Rate Hike

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's return to pre-pandemic job levels has likely sealed the deal on the Bank of Canada ending its quantitative easing program this month and, coupled with red hot inflation, bolsters the case for the central bank to move more quickly on rate hikes, analysts say. Canada added...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

After the September BOE meeting produced a hawkish tone, the new Chief Economist signaled concern over inflation – another hawkish consideration. The ECB appears increasingly dovish relative to other major central banks, with prolonged low interest rates and a new round of asset purchases looking likely. Retail trader positioning suggests...
BUSINESS
