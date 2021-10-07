CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Frustrated Bobby Labonte Calls Out Bubba Wallace for Ignoring Him Since His Historic Victory: ‘I’m a Little Bit Ticked Off’

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby Labonte is a Cup Series champion and a NASCAR Hall of Famer. His name is a part of stock car racing history. On Monday, he watched another chapter of history get written when Bubba Wallace captured his first win at Talladega. Two days later, on NASCAR Race Hub, Labonte talked about the monumental moment and its impact on the sport. He also interestingly called out Wallace for something the driver has failed to do since his historic win.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Bubba Wallace earns 1st victory in rain-shortened Talladega race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace became just the second Black driver to win at NASCAR’s top Cup Series level when rain stopped Monday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace had driven through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race. NASCAR tried to […]
TALLADEGA, AL
wcyb.com

Scott Family talks about Bubba Wallace's historic NASCAR win

Bubba Wallace became the second black driver to win on NASCAR's top series Monday at Talladega. The first was Danville, Virginia's Wendell Scott. Scott was denied the chance to hoist a trophy or celebrate in victory lane, when he won in Jacksonville in1963. He passed away in 1990. From the...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Michael Waltrip
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Larry Mcreynolds
Person
Bobby Labonte
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kaitlyn Vincie
CBS Detroit

Bubba Wallace On His Biggest Day, The Hate Follows

It’s been nearly 16 months since Bubba Wallace was waiting out a rainstorm in his motorhome in the Talladega Superspeedway infield when NASCAR informed its only full-time Black driver that a noose had been found in his garage stall. Wallace never saw the noose, never even stepped foot in the...
MOTORSPORTS
kiss951.com

#NASCARplayoffs Bubba Wallace Gets Historic Win! #NASCAR

Talladega, a day later and rain shortened, but a big win for Bubba Wallace! Happy to see Bubba get the W for Michael Jordan. With one race remaining in this round of the playoffs we’ll cover what needs to happen and who might be out after racing at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRDW-TV

Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has become the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. He was declared the winner when rain stopped the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. It is the same track where the FBI investigated a noose found in Wallace’s garage stall last year. The FBI found that the rope tie had been up for months and Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. He is the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963.
TALLADEGA, AL
WRAL

Bubba Wallace Gets a Breakthrough NASCAR Victory at Talladega

A little more than a year after almost single-handedly forcing American auto racing to confront the sport’s long-standing issues with racism, Darrell Wallace Jr., known as Bubba, became just the second Black winner in NASCAR’s top series history, finishing first at a rain-shortened event at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday afternoon.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Race Hub#Talladega#Trucks
105.1 The Block

Bubba Wallace Captures Historic Win at Talladega

Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday afternoon becoming the second African-American to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, joining Hall of Famer Wendell Scott. It’s already been a career year for Wallace as he became the first African-American to lead a lap at the Daytona 500 in February and then set a personal mark in the spring when he won Stage 2 at the first Talladega race of the year.
TALLADEGA, AL
thedrive

Bubba Wallace Becomes the First Black Driver to Win in NASCAR Since 1964

Wallace took the victory in a rain-shortened race at soaked Talladega. Bubba Wallace has won the Talladega Cup—his home race, coming from Alabama—and become the first Black man to win a NASCAR Cup race since 1964. Wallace switched teams for 2021 to a new venture owned by Michael Jordan and fellow NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. As a single-car entry, all the potential for winning was on Wallace, and in rain-swept Talladega, he finally took the trophy.
MOTORSPORTS
St. Louis American

Bubba Wallace brings home historic first NASCAR victory

Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has always shown promise on the demanding circuit. On Monday, Oct. 4 he fulfilled that promise by winning the first race of his career. The victory came in the rain shortened YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, and Wallace sent a message out to youths around America and the world.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
TODAY.com

Michael Jordan talks about Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR victory and his own legacy

When Bubba Wallace made history with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory last week, he had some impressive support in his corner: basketball icon Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. TODAY’s Craig Melvin spoke to them for In Depth TODAY. “Let’s keep this thing rolling,” Jordan says. “Let’s have other Bubba Wallaces winning.”Oct. 11, 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

Michael Jordan on Bubba Wallace's historic NASCAR win: 'I even dropped a tear'

Michael Jordan picked up his first win as a team owner in NASCAR when Bubba Wallace was awarded the victory at the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway last week. Wallace and the 23XI Racing team were given the victory in the weather-impacted race. It was Wallace’s first victory as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, and he was the first Black man do win since Wendell Scott. Jordan remarked on the "Today" on Monday about what it meant for him to see Wallace win.
TALLADEGA, AL
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message

A bitter Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message on Sunday when he attempted to end Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff run. It didn’t happen in the first two races of the round of 12 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but it happened in the round finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

172K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy