Merrill, WI

Merrill Girls Tennis Team: Conference meet, Subsectionals, and Wheat/Skoviera advance to Sectionals

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merrill Girls Tennis Team gave it their best at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet on Thursday, Sept. 30. “Merrill had an up and down day emotionally today at the Wisconsin Valley conference meet,” Girls Varsity Tennis Coach Brad Barton said. “Amelia Skoviera and Tessa Wheat never fought this hard, so I am extremely pleased with them today. In number one doubles play today, they first lost 6-3, 6-0 to an up and coming Wisconsin Rapids team. Then they beat DC Everest 6-2, 6-3. Then came the battle in 80 degree weather, plus the fatigue of playing 7 sets today against Wausau East. They lost 6-4, 6-7(6), 7-6(0). They overcame match points but ultimately East had their number. Merrill beat them in 3 sets earlier in the year.”

