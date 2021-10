Aerospace giant Airbus has tested a solar-powered aircraft that it hopes can bring the internet to some of the billions of unconnected people around the world.The company said that its Zephyr, which resembles an unmanned glider but with two small propellers, could soon be spending around six months in the air at a time.The aerospace manufacturer has already run its first test flights in civilian airspace, clocking up a total of 36 days in the air across just two flights.When airborne, the Zephyr lives in the stratosphere – flying higher than planes, and lower than satellites.It will be cheaper than...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO