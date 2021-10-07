Man wanted for break-in at Raising Cane’s in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ridgeland police are working to find the man who burglarized the Raising Cane’s on East County Line Road.

The burglary happened on the morning of October 6. Police said the man entered through the drive-thru window and left the same way.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.

If you know who he is, contact the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 601-856-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

