4 hurt in shooting at Texas high school, suspect arrested

By Aleksandra Bush
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation Now) — Four people were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday and the suspect was arrested after a brief manhunt. The shooting at Timberview High School, located outside the Dallas -Fort Worth area, stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at news conference.

