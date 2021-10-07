CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

Marshall County, MS teen’s death under investigation

By Shay Arthur
 5 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old Mississippi girl, but there are questions about what led to her passing.

Her father identified her as Zyiah Wright, and said she just turned 14.

Zyiah Wright

He did not want to speak on camera, but said Zyiah was discovered Saturday evening outside their home, off Roberts Chapel Road in Lamar, Mississippi, a quiet, country community north of Holly Springs.

She was a cheerleader at H.W. Byers High School. Her family described her as the life of the party, a sweet girl; her little brother said she was a good big sister.

Zyiah’s father said he had just talked to his daughter on the phone an hour before she was found dead, and she seemed fine.

Right now, it’s unclear what led to the teen’s death.

All a Marshall County detective will say is the department is investigating and they’re waiting for autopsy results.

The county’s coroner says state officials are conducting the autopsy. Family members are anxious to hear the results.

