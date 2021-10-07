CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill Bluejay Lady Swimmers are racking up the 1st place finishes

 5 days ago

“The team is really swimming well,” Merrill Girls Swimming Coach Kristie Winter said in commentary on the Sept. 23 Swim Meet against Marshfield at the Prairie River Middle School Pool. “We are cutting time from week to week in most of our races We are in the peak of training so the girls are tired but pushing hard. This was the last of the smaller teams we will face. We have some tough teams from here on out in the season. Each will bring their own set of challenges. There should be some exciting races in the next few weeks.

