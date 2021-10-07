Letter: Omdahl contradicts himself in recent column about abortion

Lloyd Omdahl’s recent column on abortion contains several errors that warrant a response. First, Omdahl makes the ridiculously absurd assertion that “over 90% of the anti-abortion folks are not in life situations where they could be impregnated in rape or incest.” Depending on how the question is asked, about half of Americans consider themselves “pro-choice” or “pro-life,” but only 25% think abortion should be legal in all circumstances. According to Omdahl’s logic, that means that 75% of the population consists of males over 44 years of age. In case that blunder is not enough, a little research would have shown that women and men oppose abortion by almost equal percentages across all age groups.